Ryan Reynolds Shares Deadpool 2 Alternate Costume Design

Leave a Comment
It's no secret that superhero movies are everywhere, as the comic book genre has proved itself consistently popular and (most importantly) profitable. And with so many comic book stories being adapted for the big screen, a few properties have managed to stand out among the rest as fan favorites. Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool franchise is a prime example, with the original 2016 movie pushing boundaries and proving an R-rated blockbuster could make tons of money at the box office. Reynolds recently shared some tidbits about Deadpool on social media, including an alternate costume for Wade Wilson's return in Deadpool 2.
Costumes are always a key part to bringing superheroes to life in live-action, with comic book purists often judging their look by accuracy to the source material. While the MCU typically reins in the costumes to make them more realistic, the Deadpool franchise has seen Ryan Reynolds wearing a pitch-perfect suit. But it turns out that Deadpool 2 nearly gave the Merc with a Mouth an updated look, before Reynolds changed his mind. As he shared,
They say if it ain't broke don't fix it. And it looks like that's why Ryan Reynolds ultimately decided against the updated version of Deadpool's signature suit, as pictured above. The original look worked well, and the actor/producer ultimately decided not to shake things up for his look. At least, until Deadpool 3 or the X-Force movie becomes a reality.
The above image comes to us from Ryan Reynolds' Instagram story. The 43 year-old actor is generous on social media, often using it to directly communicate with the droves of Deadpool fans out there. While giving some insider information about the franchise's development and filming process, Reynolds ultimately shares this updated look for the character's costume.
On a quick glance, this alternate costume isn't a far jump from the look we've seen in both Deadpool and its sequel. The look is very similar, with Wade Wilson wearing his signature red suit, firearms, and pair of swords. But as Ryan Reynolds' caption explains, there are more paneling on the suit's arms. He's specifically referencing the black on his forearms, which is usually just the costume's solid red.
This small change shows how much detail goes into superhero movies like the Deadpool franchise. Ryan Reynolds and company had a ton of pressure associated with their return in Deadpool 2, as the sequel aimed to meet with sky high expectations. Fortunately Deadpool 2 delivered, although Reynolds decided not to change his signature character's costume.
Moviegoers are eager to see Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool return to theaters, but there's no indication as to when this might happen. Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox give the House of Mouse power over the property's future, and no update has come from either the studio of Reynolds himself. There were originally plans for both Deadpool 3 and an X-Force spinoff, although there's no telling if/when that vision will come to fruition.
Some fans are hoping that Disney's merger with 20th Century Fox will allow Deadpool to finally crossover in the greater MCU. But the character is also not suitable for a PG-13 rating, unless something meta happens like bleeping. Only time will tell, but hopefully there will be an update sooner rather than later.
CinemaBlend will keep you updated on all things Deadpool as more details become public. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.