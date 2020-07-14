Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds Reveals Hidden Indiana Jones Reference

Leave a Comment
Given the popularity of comic book movies, plenty of studio have gotten in on the action. But Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool broke new ground when it debuted in 2016, breaking the fourth wall and proving that the genre could succeed with an R-rating. Deadpool 2 was similarly successful, and Reynolds recently revealed an Indiana Jones easter egg you might not have noticed upon first viewing.
The Deadpool franchise has now become synonymous with Ryan Reynolds, who is both a producer and writer, on top of playing the title character. Reynolds recently peeled back the curtain on Deadpool 2, revealing new information like his alternate costume. On his Instagram story, he also explained how Indiana Jones managed to impact one specific shot of the sequel. He first set up the reveal, posting:
How very intriguing. Ryan Reynolds posted a series of Deadpool 2 scoops over on his personal Instagram Story. Reynolds regularly uses social media to communicate with the droves of Deadpool fans out there, who are eager for any information regarding the franchise's future. While there's been no news on that front, Reynolds was generous enough to do a deep dive into the beloved sequel.
The Deadpool 2 shot itself features The Merc with a Mouth running away from a drove of henchman. In the movie he runs for his life, while screaming at Dopinder (Karan Soni) to start his cab in order to make a quick getaway. It's a quick gag that shows how Deadpool never takes himself seriously, but it turns out that it was directly inspired by Raiders of the Lost Ark, which put Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones in a similar situation. Check out Reynolds' next post below.
Mind blown. While the Deadpool franchise is known for making pop culture references (especially related to other comic book movies), it looks like there were also visual nods to film history as well. Raiders of the Lost Ark kickstarted the Indiana Jones franchise, and Steven Spielberg's blockbuster had a profound affect on action/adventure movies that followed.
It should be interesting to see what types of references are included with Deadpool 3 and/or the X-Force movie. Both of those projects were in very development at 20th Century Fox, but Disney's acquisition of the studio give the House of Mouse power over the property. While the Deadpool franchise is expected to eventually return to theaters, there's currently no indication as to when.
Some fans are hoping that Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson will finally get the chance to join the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe, and crossover with the likes of The Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy. We'll just have to wait and see what comes next. Hopefully answers come sooner rather than later.
CinemaBlend will keep you updated on all things Deadpool as details become public. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.