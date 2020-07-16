Watch Chris Evans Praise A Young Boy's Bravery Following A Dog Attack And Try Not To Cry

Leave a Comment
Heroes. They come in all shapes and sizes, and often aren’t wearing some fancy costume that helps them stand out from the crowd. The world learned of the heroism of young Bridger Walker this week, and the response from Hollywood’s superhero community has been amazing. Walker, who is only 6 years old, stepped in front of a charging dog that was heading toward his sister. He was bit multiple times on the face and head, and now has roughly 90 stitches from plastic surgery. His story got out on social media. The Avengers responded.
The video that is making the rounds this morning comes from Captain America himself, Chris Evans. He heard about Bridger Walker’s bravery, and sent this message. Apparently, he’s also sending a shield.
That’s the best. It warms the heart when the actors who play heroes on screen do heroic and selfless things in real life. It takes a minute, but you pray that it has a lasting effect on young Bridger Walker, a reward for his bravery.
Chris Evans apparently wasn’t the only Marvel hero who reached out. In this post, shared to Instagram by Walker’s aunt, she lets it be known that Spider-Man actor Tom Holland called the young boy to share a message. This picture was taken right after they hung up:
And in a follow up post that gives a lot more details regarding the incident, Nicole Walker goes on to reveal that several members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have reached out with “tender, heartfelt messages,” including Mark Ruffalo and the Russo Brothers. It extends beyond Marvel, though. The aunt also mentions Shazam star Zachary Levi, Wolverine icon Hugh Jackman, The Flash co-star Robbie Amell, and one-time Catwoman Anne Hathaway.
Of course, we wish the heroes of Hollywood didn’t have to send these message to Bridger Walker. The young man took a brutal hit in order to protect his little sister, and the stitches from his plastic surgery look painful. You’d prefer a scenario where Bridger didn’t have to endure any of this. But as Chris Evans points out in his video blog, if there’s any kid who looks brave enough and string enough to complete the rehabilitation, it’s Bridger Walker.
We are missing our cinematic heroes, as of late. Movies like Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson, and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984 keep getting delayed as the movie industry wrestles with when and how to reopen theaters. Fans wait patiently to hear news about the third Spider-Man movie starting production, or if a trailer for The Eternals could arrive online.
Hell, is The New Mutants even a real movie?
But in times of uncertainty, it’s comforting to see Hollywood heroes stepping up and being real heroes. It makes us believe that the world can be a kind place, and that reminder is needed more than ever in 2020.