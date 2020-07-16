Superman’s Henry Cavill Built A Computer In A Tank Top, And The Internet Can’t Get Enough

Leave a Comment
I never thought I’d see the day. Man of Steel’s Henry Cavill just posted a thirst trap, and it's genius. Ahead of his return to shoot the second season of The Witcher next month, Cavill took to social media to share a personal project of his: building his own personal PC computer. Tank top and all, the actor filmed a comprehensive video of the at-home project to the tune of some seductive Barry White. Check it out in all of its glory:
Below the five-minute Instagram video, Henry Cavill leaned into his Hollywood heartthrob status by warning his followers that “viewer discretion is advised” and that they “may see a lot of parts that you haven't seen before.” His hashtags included “all the parts” and “all night long.” Anyone else feel a combination of attacked and blessed by this content?
If you haven’t heard, Henry Cavill is actually super into gaming. He famously missed the first life-changing call from Zack Snyder to tell him he’d nabbed the role of Superman because he was enamored with playing World of Warcraft. Back in April, the actor also got his geek on by painting tiny tabletop game figures and he also got really into baking bread.
Henry Cavill hinted at his plans to build his own PC from scratch back in December 2019 while promoting The Witcher to NME, explaining that he was eager to get working on the project as soon as he could “find enough time and bravery” to put one together. With most productions still delayed, he found the right moment. But wow, did he blow the internet away with that presentation.
Yes, the internet has been talking about the video all day. I never thought we’d envy a PC:
We’re certainly curious why Henry Cavill chose to share the video. Hey, we’re not complaining though, bring on the PC gaming content! Could the Justice League actor be the latest celebrity to start his own YouTube channel or get on Twitch? Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson just started a YouTube channel and is documenting her Animal Crossing adventures. But anyway, back to Cavill:
How can we even focus today after that Instagram video? Fans are fantasizing about this a lot. Hey, he warned us. Check this reaction out:
One reason we may be so interested in this video is Henry Cavill doesn’t exactly match the PC gamer stereotype. The guy is proof you can spend hours upon hours on an RPG and get gym time in. As one Twitter user commented:
Henry Cavill is a legend, full stop:
On top of that, we can’t wait to see the actor in Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League heading to HBO Max next year and what’s next for Geralt in The Witcher. Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more celebrity news.