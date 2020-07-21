Traveler's Guide To Batuu Could Hint At Future Events For Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

What's most fun about the book is that it ultimately has two purposes, and it works very well at both. As an actual travel book, it's completely functional. .If you're planning a Disney vacation in the coming months, you could do worse than to pick up Traveler's Guide to Batuu. It will tell you about the various locations, though it treats the attractions as actual places. It describes the food and drink available, as well as the merchandise which can be purchased. This is all perfectly useful information to a human visiting Disney for the first time, just as it would be somebody from Naboo going to Batuu for the first time.