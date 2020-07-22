Flashpoint Fan Art Features Ezra Miller And Multiple Batmen Across The DC Multiverse

Leave a Comment
The DC Extended Universe is a fascinating place, which is constantly in motion and making changes. While there are a handful of exciting blockbusters heading to theaters over the next few years, there are also some that have sat in development hell. Chief among those long gestating projects is Ezra Miller's Flash movie, which lost a variety of directors over the years. But that hasn't stopped excitement from the public, and a new fan poster unites Miller with a variety of Batmen across the DC multiverse.
Since the Flash movie was first announced, it was believed to be a Flashpoint adaptation, which will allow Ezra Miller's title character to travel across time and space using his powers. This is an exciting concept, with anticipation building further thanks to Michael Keaton's recent casting. Now we can imagine what Andy Muschietti's upcoming blockbuster might look like, and the myriad Batmen that Barry Allen might interact with. Check it out below.
I mean, how cool is that? The above image features a few different version of Batman, all of which DC fans would be thrilled to appear in live-action in the long gestating Flash movie. While there's no indication of Andy Muschietti's plans for the Flash movie, but jumping into the multiverse would be a thrilling and ambitious choice.
The above image comes to us from the social media of artist spdrmnkyxxiii. They've got a clear interest in the comic book genre, and often renders stunning art about fan theories and casting rumors. This image for the upcoming Flash movie is no exception, with the various Batman characters creating an ensemble that DC fans would lose their collective minds over. Let's break down exactly what we're being shown here.
Obviously Ezra Miller's Flash is at the center of this Flashpoint fan art. But what's interesting is that he's not wearing the suit Barry Allen rocked throughout Justice League and his brief cameos in both Suicide Squad and The CW's The Flash. It's a much sleeker look, one that bares a closer resemblance to the comic book source material.
He's surrounded on all sides by Batmen, both familiar and new. Michael Keaton's Batman is at the top left, with moviegoers hoping he'll rock that same suit in the upcoming Flash movie. Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is also at the top right, despite the actor hanging up and cowl and cape for good after Justice League's disappointing performance.
One of the most intriguing Batman figures that appear in this image are Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Thomas Wayne. In the Flashpoint comics, Barry Allen finds an alternate universe where Thomas and Martha Wayne never died, and it was actually a young Bruce that was shot and killed. In their grief Thomas becomes Batman, while Martha transforms into The Joker. Jeffrey Dean Morgan played the character in the opening sequence of Batman v Superman, and fans have been hoping he might return for the Flash movie.
Batman Beyond is also shown in this image, which is a hero who comes from a futuristic Gotham City. Named Terry McGinnis, he's taught to be a hero by an old Bruce Wayne. Robert Pattinson's Batman is also included, which would be another welcome crossover for the developing movie. We'll just have to wait and see what the movie's contents actually focus on.
The next installment in the DCEU is Wonder Woman 1984, and The Batman is currently set to hit theaters on October 1st, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.