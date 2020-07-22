Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp Says She Contracted COVID After Not Wearing A Mask

Leave a Comment
With more businesses starting to open their doors and more people going out in public, the COVID cases in the US continue to spike. Since the virus is highly contagious, it doesn’t take much to become infected, which is something Pitch Perfect’s Anna Camp unfortunately learned after not wearing a mask.
Anna Camp, who recently appeared in Netflix’s The Lovebirds, took to social media to let everyone know she contracted COVID-19. She explained that she had been careful, did all the right things, but one day didn’t wear a mask and soon after started showing symptoms. Here’s what she said:
Hi friends... I felt it was my responsibility to share that I ended up getting Covid-19. I have since tested negative, but I was extremely sick for over three weeks and still have lingering symptoms. I was incredibly safe. I wore a mask. I used hand sanitizer. One time, when the world was starting to open up, I decided to forgo wearing my mask in public. One. Time. And I ended up getting it.
It’s good to hear that Anna Camp was able to recover from the disease. Other actors have not been as lucky. Considering all the precautions she took, Anna Camp’s message is certainly a warning for those not wearing a mask; all it takes is one time.
Anna Camp continued by saying her experience with COVID-19 is different from having the flu, even though it’s been compared to that, and revealed some of the other symptoms and challenges it presents:
People are saying it’s like having the flu, but I’ve had the flu, and this is absolutely not that. The panic of contracting a virus that is basically untreatable and is so new that no one knows the long term irreparable damage it does to your immune system is unbelievably stressful. Completely losing my sense of smell and taste without knowing when or even if they will return is extremely disorienting. I’m only smelling about 30 percent of how I used to now.
Wearing a mask to prevent the spread of the virus has been a hot topic lately. Many celebrities, such as Jack Black, have issued online PSAs encouraging people to wear masks. Tom Hanks, for his part, just came out and said everyone needs to do their part by washing their hands, social distancing and wearing a mask.
The strange part about COVID-19 is the drastic differences in the symptoms people experience. While Anna Camp seemed to share some of the same symptoms as Rita Wilson, like losing her sense of smell, D.L. Hughley reported that he didn’t have any symptoms at all, but just lost consciousness.
Regardless of the symptoms, Anna Camp’s message seems pretty straight-forward: don’t take a chance, wear a mask.