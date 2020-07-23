Why Today Is A Big Day For The Fans To Push For An Alita: Battle Angel Sequel

Leave a Comment
July 23rd might not seem like a very important day to many, save, I guess, for those who have anniversaries, birthdays, or maybe a penchant for a fandom that coincides with that particular date. For the Alita Army, there’s a pretty good reason why June 23 date means something special: it’s the day that director Robert Rodriguez’s sci-fi epic Alita: Battle Angel hit home video in 2019. So naturally, when the anniversary rolls 'round and destiny calls for a fandom like this to push for an Alita: Battle Angel 2 sequel, it's good to see brand new efforts being made.
In the latest round of trying to make Alita: Fallen Angel happen, the Alita Army has taken to Twitter yet again to get the hashtag #AlitaSequel trending. Turning their message to not only the usual parties at Twentieth Century Studios and Disney, but also over to the folks at Paramount who happen to have two of the instrumental figures to Alita: Battle Angel’s production in their midst, the always-vocal fanbase has started its engines yet again to push for a sequel that always seems so close, and yet so far away.
As far as the specific fan requests are concerned, the folks who really want Alita: Fallen Angel, or whatever the sequel may be titled in the future, have some creative asks for any studio power players who are listening. One fan even suggested that Alita become a part of a future DLC pack for Mortal Kombat 11, as seen below:
Yet another fan took their request for Alita: Battle Angel’s sequel as a chance to highlight the work of actor Rosa Salazar. Her performance as Alita was an anchor and was one of the reasons that first film was so beloved by fans and critics. A sequel would presumably not only be a win for the fans, but it’d also be another step in crowning Salazar as a blockbuster lead studios could depend on.
Of course, there’s always the subject of when/if theaters open back up, to consider. The prospect of having an Alita product, whether it be a sequel or even a reissue of the first film, could be something to entice people back to the theaters. The fans certainly haven’t forgotten that, and they’re making it known in the Alita: Battle Angel sequel push we’re seeing today, as you’ll see in the next message.
It’s hard not to root for the Alita Army and its legion of fans, as their efforts are only mirroring the energy they’ve seen coming from the talented people who made Alita: Battle Angel in the first place. One frequent inspiration to these loyalists has been franchise producer Jon Landau, who in addition to inspiring fans to stay safe during current events, has posted frequent messages about keeping the noise surrounding an Alita sequel going. Which leads to posts like this next one, which keeps Landau’s message in firm circulation.
Look, without a good meme or two thrown into the mix, an online campaign like the one to push an Alita: Battle Angel franchise into being just might not be as effective. So for those of you who love the invocation of one of the most memorable scenes from Grand Theft Auto: San Andres, this final meme’s for you:
Alita: Battle Angel was designed to serve as either a great self-contained story, or an epic series that would bring author Yukito Kishiro’s legendary manga to life in stunning detail. All that has to happen for that franchise to keep going is for one studio to make a deal, and you can be sure the fans will keep pushing until Alita gets to take the fight to Zalem on the big screen. From the looks of things, they won’t stand by and let this series be forgotten, and especially on the first anniversary of the home video release of Alita: Battle Angel, you can’t blame them for doing so. Today's an important day for the fandom, after all.