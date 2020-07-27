Halloween Kills Working Title Hints At Sequel’s Story

Leave a Comment
The horror genre was built on iconic franchises, chief among them being John Carpenter's Halloween. The 1978 slasher helped to change the genre forever, and has the property has never been far from theaters. David Gordon Green directed 2018's Halloween, which ignored the previous sequels and focused on Laurie Strode's trauma and its affect on her personal life. Two new sequels are coming to theaters starting with Halloween Kills, and the movie's working title is a big hint at the type of movie we're in for.
David Gordon Green and writer Danny McBride are teaming up for two more Halloween movies, and Halloween Kills was originally set to be released this coming October. While fans will have to wait another year until the sequel arrives in theaters, the filmmaker has revealed some tidbits of new information. This includes the working title, as he recently explained,
If the first film was somewhat retelling the origin of Myers and getting us up to speed with where Laurie had been all those years, then part two is about the outrage of Haddonfield. Mob Rules was our working title for the film. It’s about a community that is united by outrage, and divided in how to deal with evil.
Well, this sounds exciting. It looks like Halloween Kills will really flesh out the franchise's primary setting, including the various survivors of Michael Myers' original attack. And from the sounds of the working title, the town is going to take matters into their own hands and tend to The Shape themselves.
David Gordon Green's comments to Total Film are sure to make the wait for Halloween Kills all the more excruciating. Because the next time Michael Myers comes to town, it won't just be Laurie and her family fighting him. Instead Haddonfield as a whole will prepare to take down The Shape themselves.
Halloween Kills' working title makes a great deal of sense, given what limited information that is currently available for the delayed sequel. Jamie Lee Curtis previously teased that the new sequel will "unpack" the events of John Carpenter's original film, and now we understand exactly how. What's more, the cast list shows how many familiar faces will be arming up to battle Michael Myers in October of 2021.
Joining Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween Kills are actors Nancy Stephens, Kyle Richards, and Charles Cyphers are all reprising their roles from John Carpenter's original Halloween. What's more, Anthony Michael Hall and Robert Longstreet will play adult versions of Tommy Doyle and Lonnie Elam respectively. The entire town of Haddonfield is getting in on the action this time around, and smart money says they don't all make it out alive.
Halloween Kills is currently expected to arrive in theaters on October 15th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.