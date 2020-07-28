The Rental’s Alison Brie Explains Why Being Directed By Husband Dave Franco Was ‘Wonderful’

It was wonderful. It was so easy. When I work with first-time directors, sometimes I feel like I can have a mistrust of them, and it's a horrible feeling, you know? You're sort of not sure if they know what they're doing. And Dave is probably the person I trust most in the world, and I was able to be privy to every step of his preparation process. I felt so confident in him as a director going into it, which was a really comforting feeling to me. And then, once we were actually physically on set together, it just was so nice for both of us. I think it was validating to be his main creative sounding board on set and to really feel like a team. We had little conversations here and there and little check-ins about how the process was going. And for him, I think I was a great source of emotional support.