Bryan Cranston Reveals His Contracted COVID-19, Encourages People To Wear Masks

If it wasn't clear before, it's certainly clear now that COVID-19 can strike anybody anywhere. In the earliest days of the pandemic celebrity names like Tom Hanks and Idris Elba tested positive for the disease, but we're now learning of a lot more public people that either are testing positive or did previously, and the latest name is actor Bryan Cranston.
The Godzilla and Trumbo actor recently appeared in a video on his Instagram page and revealed that he had previously come down with COVID-19. He doesn't go into a great deal of detail, but in the associated post he encourages people to be patient with the entire process that we're all going through because the situation is very real, something Cranston himself can attest to...
Hi. About now you’re probably feeling a little tied down, restricting your mobility and like me, you’re tired of this!! Well, I just want to encourage you to have a little more patience. I was pretty strict in adhering to the protocols and still... I contracted the virus. Yep. it sounds daunting now that over 150,000 Americans are dead because of it.
Certainly, nobody loves living in lockdown, being stuck at home when so many of us would rather be basically anyplace else. But Bryan Cranston is using his celebrity to encourage people to stick with it because it really does matter. While Cranston says he was good about following health and safety protocols, he still contracted the virus, which is all the more reason people should be vigilant.
We've seen a number of different celebrities go through COVID-19, and heard stories about others. Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson got through it all in quarantine, though it sounds like the virus was rough for them. It's recently been revealed that Mel Gibson spent a week in the hospital dealing with it all. Bryan Cranston says his personal experience was pretty mild, but that's no reason for people to not take this seriously. He continues on Instagram...
I was one of the lucky ones. Mild symptoms. I count my blessings and urge you to keep wearing the damn mask, keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant. We can prevail - but ONLY if we follow the rules together. Be well - Stay well.
Along with his comments, Bryan Cranston included a video where he donates plasma, something which may help us discover the vaccine we're all hoping for since he has antibodies for the virus in his blood. Cranston also encourages anybody else who has been through COVID-19 to do the same and includes a link to information on how to do that on his Instagram page. Check out the video below.
It's great to see Bryan Cranston using his experience to try to encourage people to be vigilant and to bring about positive change. Hopefully, if enough people listen we won't have to deal with this too much longer.