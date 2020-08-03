Adele Channels Beyonce And Disney+’s Black Is King In Awesome New Post

Leave a Comment
It goes without saying that Beyoncé has given us some spectacular content before, but her latest endeavor, Disney+'s Black Is King, has already taken the world by storm. The visual album has received acclaim from critics and audiences are enamored with the ambitious production. Of course, in the midst of this, fellow artists are also singing Beyoncé’s praises, with Adele becoming one of the latest to do so. And the British singer paid homage to Beyoncé and her work in the best possible way.
This past weekend, Adele posted an image on Instagram in which she sported one of the various outfits Beyoncé wears in Black Is King. In her post, the singer also thanked Beyoncé for making her audiences “feel loved” through her work. You can check out the sweet post below:
Adele couldn’t have picked a better way to pay tribute to the Grammy-winning singer and songwriter. I think most would agree with me when I say it’s always nice to see artists supporting each other’s work.
Originally announced earlier this summer, Black Is King was produced to serve as a visual companion to The Lion King: The Gift, the soundtrack to Disney’s 2019 remake of the animated classic. Beyoncé curated that album and served as a writer, director and producer on Black Is King. In the film, Beyoncé employs extensive African imagery and other musical talents to tell the story of a young king who’s been cast out of his kingdom and goes on a life-changing journey to reclaim his throne.
Of course, in addition to handling the music on The Lion King, Beyoncé also served as the voice of Nala. While doing press for the film, he co-stars spoke on their experiences working with her. Donald Glover, who voiced Simba, admitted that he was intimidated while recording with Beyoncé. This nervous energy also extended to Keegan Michael-Key, who dreaded doing press due to the inevitable questions he would get about working with the starlet.
Thanks to the combined the efforts of Knowles-Carter, her co-stars and the film’s crew, The Lion King would prove to be a box office success, though it would open to mixed reviews. Now, Black Is King is proving to be a successful extension of that film, while skillfully blazing a trail of its own. Some social media users have even gone as far as to say that the visual album should have been the actual Lion King remake.
If you’ve seen Black Is King, it’s easy to understand why Adele and so many others can’t help but heap praise on it. Not only does it feature amazing music and visuals, but the project as a whole puts the spotlight on a rich culture that, in many cases, is overlooked by mainstream society. That in and of itself makes Beyoncé’s latest project a resounding success.
Black Is King is currently available to stream on Disney+.