After Halloween Kills Was Delayed, Fans Spot An Awesome Michael Myers Easter Egg From The Last Movie

It's a good time to be a horror fan, as the genre's renaissance over the past few years has brought a ton of quality content to theaters. This includes returns to beloved and long-running franchises like Halloween. 2018's Halloween was a record breaking success, with Blumhouse green-lighting two more sequels starting with Halloween Kills. Unfortunately the sequel has been delayed a full year, but fans just discovered an awesome easter egg that might have gone unnoticed back in 2018.
Director David Gordon Green was behind the camera for Blumhouse's Halloween, with Danny McBride helping to write the script. The duo have a clear love and reverence for John Carpenter's 1978 original movie, which is no doubt why Jamie Lee Curtis signed on or a new trilogy as Laurie Strode. And it turns out the most recent sequel had a great Michael Myers easter egg during its opening credits. Can you spot Michael Myers in the jack-o'-lantern?
That is some seriously sly filmmaking. David Gordon Green's choice to bring back the original Halloween's title sequence was a bold choice that delighted OG fans when the Blumhouse sequel arrives in 2018. And now it turns out that the reanimated pumpkin actually revealed the silhouette of Michael Myers himself, including his iconic butcher's knife.
The above image comes to us from Reddit, with a fan posting on the site after realizing the Halloween easter egg almost two years later. When seeing David Gordon Green's timeline-ignoring sequel theaters, it might have been easy to miss The Shape carved in the pumpkin. But upon closer look you can definitely see that Michael Myers was purposefully formed into a jack-o'-lantern, with the iconic villain rising as the theme music plays.
John Carpenter's 1978 original Halloween movie featured a long title sequence following the opening scene which saw a young Michael Myers killing his sister Judith. As Carpenter's signature musical theme plays, the camera slowly zoom into a jack-o'-lantern as the credits roll. David Gordon Green paid homage during the 2018 sequel, with a rotten pumpkin rising from the dead to signify The Shape's upcoming conflict with Laurie Strode. You can check out said credits (including the Michael easter egg) below.
Despite 2018's Halloween being out for years, there are still revelations coming out of the horror flick. The generations of fans are eager to return to Haddonfield with Halloween Kills, which was delayed a year amid global health concerns. David Gordon Green and Danny McBride's attention to detail has been further highlighted thanks to this new easter egg, which will make the year and change wait for the next installment all the more painful.
While we haven't been treated to a full trailer for Halloween Kills, details about the story have slowly been revealed. The first footage revealed that the sequel will take place directly after the events of the last movie, with a ton of returning actors and characters from the 1978 movie set to return. Halloween Kills will unpack the events of the original, and focus on a Haddonfield residents as they attempt to stay alive and face The Shape again.
Halloween Kills is currently set to arrive in theaters on October 15th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.