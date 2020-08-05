Is Ben Affleck Banned From The No Time To Die Premiere? A New Bond Rumor Is Running Around

However, a premiere event hasn’t even been settled for No Time To Die yet as the movie has been shifted to hit theaters later in 2020. For now, though the U.S. is still dealing with problems with Covid, movies are starting to move forward. Tenet is expected to be released worldwide on August 26 and in limited release in the U.S. in September. No Time To Die was one of the earliest films that had to shift back a release date. It’s more than ready and rearing to go; the studio is likely champing at the bit to get it out there and get red carpet plans moving once more.