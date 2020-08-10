Not So Happy Birthday: Antonio Banderas Reveals He Spent 60th In Quarantine

Leave a Comment
A birthday is normally a cause for celebration, and almost always leads to parties with loved ones, cake, and a bit of singing. However, in a year where isolation has been the name of the game, such revels have to be postponed until a later date. This is especially true for actor Antonio Banderas, as he has recently revealed that he had to spend his 60th birthday in quarantine, due to being infected with COVID-19. Bandaras revealed this news in the following statement:
I want to make public that today... I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday following quarantine after having tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, caused by the coronavirus. I would like to add that I am relatively OK, just a little more tired than usual and confident to recover as soon as possible following the medical indications that I hope will allow me to overcome the infectious process that I suffer and that people is affecting around the planet.
In a health crisis that’s also seen actors/philanthropists Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Quantum of Solace star Olga Kurylenko, and even Bryan Cranston all coming forth and admitting the same diagnosis, Antonio Banderas’ revelation is another reminded of just how universal this pandemic truly has been. However, as he announced this news on Twitter, Banderas also revealed what he’s doing in quarantine to help pass the time:
I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write and rest, continue making plans to begin to give meaning to my newly released 60 years to which came loaded with desire and illusion. Big hugs to everyone.
While it seems like discovering one has COVID-19 on their birthday is one of the worst possible times to ever get such news, Antonio Banderas seems to have a pretty positive outlook. What’s more, hearing that he’s taking the time to regroup as he recovers is the sort of thing you like to hear after learning that someone has been fighting this serious health crisis in their own, life-affirming way. Though one has to wonder if Banderas has reached out to his fellow celebrity patients for advice on what to do during this time of reflection and recovery.
News such as this is always scary, but with a positive attitude, and a lot of rest, it's hopeful that we'll be hearing news about Mr. Banderas' recovery sooner than later. We here at CinemaBlend send our best wishes to Antonio Banderas, and will provide updates on his condition as they are available. You can see Banderas in his latest collaboration with director Pedro Almodóvar, Pain and Glory, which is currently available through Starz; and you can next see Antonio Banderas in The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, which will be released at some point in Summer 2021.