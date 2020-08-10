Not So Happy Birthday: Antonio Banderas Reveals He Spent 60th In Quarantine

While it seems like discovering one has COVID-19 on their birthday is one of the worst possible times to ever get such news, Antonio Banderas seems to have a pretty positive outlook. What’s more, hearing that he’s taking the time to regroup as he recovers is the sort of thing you like to hear after learning that someone has been fighting this serious health crisis in their own, life-affirming way. Though one has to wonder if Banderas has reached out to his fellow celebrity patients for advice on what to do during this time of reflection and recovery.