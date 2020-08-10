New Jurassic World: Dominion Photo Reveals Connection To Jurassic Park 2

Leave a Comment
The Jurassic Park franchise has been thrilling audiences for decades, most recently thanks to Colin Trevorrow's Jurassic World trilogy. Fallen Kingdom ended with the dinosaurs living among us, with all eyes are on what the filmmaker has in store for Dominion. Fans are eager to see the original trio of actors return to the franchise, and now it looks like the upcoming threequel will have a connection to The Lost World.
The Lost World: Jurassic Park hit theaters back in 1997, with Steven Spielberg returning to the director's chair after the first movie's massive success. Starring Jeff Goldblum's Ian Malcolm, the story largely focused on a second island with dinosuars on Isla Sorna. A new image from the set of Jurassic World: Dominion, which could tease a return to that setting. Check it out below.
Color me intrigued. Because while Jurassic World: Dominion will show dinosaurs living among us, it looks like there will still be a connection to not only Isla Nublar, but The Lost World's Isla Sorna. As if the wait for the upcoming Jurassic World threequel wasn't painful enough.
This image comes to us from the social media of Jurassic Outpost, and was reportedly captured and shared by none other than Colin Trevorrow himself. While it doesn't actually include any dinosaurs or cast members, the shot certainly helps tease and build anticipation for Jurassic World: Dominion as it picks up filming. And it looks like the movie will have deep connections to the original Jurassic Park trilogy.
The above image shows a cooling unit from InGen, which was John Hammond's bioengineering company that helped resurrect dinosaurs for the first time. It specifically came from Isla Sorna, the second island that was prominently featured in the very first Jurassic Park sequel. It's unclear if this prop will show up in a flashback or on the current timeline, but more genetic material was seemingly farmed from that island.
Throughout the course of The Lost World: Jurassic Park, InGen is run by John Hammond's nephew Peter, and we also learn that there's a second island full of genetically engineered dinosuars. The conflict eventually ends with a T-Rex rampaging through San Diego. And in many ways those same themes will be explored, as the ending of Fallen Kingdom saw the dinos freed and living among us.
The story of Jurassic World: Dominion is a complete mystery, but every image from the set and tidbit of information helps show what a massive vision Colin Trevorrow has for the blockbuster. It looks like the upcoming movie will be connected to every installment thus far, with the current and original stars uniting for the threequel. And there's no telling what chaos they'll interact with as the world attempts to survive living among formerly extinct creatures.
Jurassic World: Dominion is currently set to arrive in theaters on June 11th, 2021.