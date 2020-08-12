Anna Faris’ Response To Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Baby Is A+

Leave a Comment
Chris Pratt is now a father of two! The Jurassic World actor officially announced the birth of his newborn daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt on Monday after he and his family were spotted at a Santa Monica hospital over the weekend. Lyla’s birth is exciting news for the Pratts and Schwarzeneggers just over a year after the A-list leading man tied the knot with Katherine Schwarzenegger last summer. And yes, Pratt's ex-wife, Anna Faris, is reportedly pretty excited too.
The Scary Movie comedy actress split up with Chris Pratt three years ago, but the pair are still parents to their 7-year-old son Jack and remain on good terms. In light of Chris Pratt welcoming his first baby girl, Anna Faris reportedly “congratulated him and sent a gift,” per E! Online. The source detailed that Faris is happy for her son to be a big brother and remains supportive of her ex-husband’s life. How sweet!
The full name of Chris Pratt’s second child is Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. The best picture of the baby that’s sure to be gorgeous that has been revealed is this adorable Instagram picture the Guardians of the Galaxy star shared Monday. Check it out:
Lyla is the granddaughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver (who belongs to the Kennedy family), so she must be oozing with good genes. The Terminator actor shared his excitement months back, especially since the arrival Lyla makes him a first-time grandad. Katherine’s parents were seen at the hospital where Lyla was born and “were waiting at home the moment she got there to meet the baby.”
Anna Faris and Chris Pratt were married for eight years before separating in 2017. Pratt met the now 30-year-old Katherine Schwarzenegger in church back in 2018, and they got married about a year later. Faris has opened about her ex’s new relationship before, once explaining that he called her up before proposing to the journalist and author. Anna Faris is in a new relationship of her own since her divorce; she is engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett, who she met on the set of Overboard.
According to their initial divorce details, the former couple agreed to live no further than five miles apart from one another at least until 2023. Both Anna Faris and Chris Pratt are clearly devoted parents to their shared son Jack, and news of Lyla could mean more quality time spent between families to get Jack acquainted with his baby sibling.
It’s an exciting time for Chris Pratt, who has also been in the middle of shooting Jurassic World: Dominion in London’s Pinewood Studios with Bryce Dallas Howard and original Jurassic Park cast members Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern. The movie is set to hit theaters on June 11, 2021. Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more movie news.