Would Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’s Jake Johnson Return For The Sequel? Here’s What He Said

Of all the versions of Spider-Man that we've seen on the big screen, few have received quite the passionate response as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The film saw the most positive critical response to any superhero movie ever, and it won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. The end of that film certainly teased us with a sequel, so the fact that one was later confirmed was no real shock, but we know little about what or who will be in it. But Jake Johnson is certainly hoping that Peter B. Parker will be back in the new film.