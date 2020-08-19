Would Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’s Jake Johnson Return For The Sequel? Here’s What He Said

Leave a Comment
Of all the versions of Spider-Man that we've seen on the big screen, few have received quite the passionate response as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The film saw the most positive critical response to any superhero movie ever, and it won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. The end of that film certainly teased us with a sequel, so the fact that one was later confirmed was no real shock, but we know little about what or who will be in it. But Jake Johnson is certainly hoping that Peter B. Parker will be back in the new film.
While producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have teased us with things we might see in Into the Spider-Verse 2, we have little in the way of concrete details regarding what the movie will actually be about, and thus we don't know what Spider-Verse characters, new or old, might appear. Speaking with Fandom the voice of Peter B. Parker, Jake Johnson, says that he hopes that he'll be back to lend his voice to the sequel because he had a really fun time making the last one. According to Johnson...
I would really hope so. I really loved playing Peter B. Parker. I literally recorded that movie for, I think it was over two years. People don't realize, most of with animation you do two or three records and it's over. I lived with that character before anyone knew it was happening for so long. I loved the material.I got to record with Shameik [Moore] a lot who played Miles, and we got to bounce off each other. Shameik and I became buddies and we're still texting and in touch.
While Into the Spider-Verse's very structure allows for essentially limitless characters to be introduced, fans certainly fell in love with the characters from the first film for a reason, and so they'll want to see those characters returning as well. At the same time, you don't want to overdo things and end up with so many characters that everything gets too crowded.
However, Jake Johnson has a pretty compelling argument as to why he hopes that Peter B. Parker returns in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2. It's not just that he wants to have the fun of doing the job again, but he wants to see how things have turned out for the character. Johnson continues...
I would love to see Peter, what happens to him. Did he and MJ get back together? Did he become a dad? Is he still a superhero? Is he a dad and a superhero? But these are all as a fan now, because in terms of the inside I'm not at that table making decisions, but I would love Peter to come back.
Peter B. Parker's character arc was second only to that of main character Miles Morales in importance. He was a version of the traditional Spider-Man character, but one for whom life had gone a little haywire. By the end, he wants to get things back on track, and we see Peter take the first steps on that road, but we don't know if it all worked out.
Of course, the truth is, that with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 only about two years from release, At least some of the voice recording sessions must have taken place by now, which means Jake Johnson probably already knows the answer to the question of whether or not he'll be back, he just can't tell us yet.