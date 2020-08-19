Epic Scream 5 Fan Poster Welcomes Sydney Back To Woodsboro

Leave a Comment
The past few years have been great for horror fans, as thrilling new additions to the genre have hit theaters, and resulted in box office and critical success. But horror was always built on sequels, with new version of Halloween and Child's Play recently returning. It was recently announced that Scream 5 is becoming a reality thanks to Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, with the cast slowly being assembled. And now a new stunning fan poster was made welcoming Sidney Prescott back to Woosboro.
All four of the Scream movies focused on Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott, and her numerous near death encounters at the hands of serial killers. Campbell previously revealed that she was in talks to return in Scream 5, she that hasn't been officially confirmed yet. But that hasn't stopped the generations of Scream fans from getting psyched for the scream queen's inevitable return. Check out a Scream 5 fan poster below,
I mean, how cool is that? The poster is foreboding and chilling, showing how Ghostface is never truly far from Sidney Prescott. And while Scream 5's story will remain a total mystery for the foreseeable future, the upcoming sequel's potential is definitely highlighted by this piece of fan art.
The above fan poster comes to us from the social media of poster designer Colm G. They do commissions for movies old and new, often to delightful results. The Scream 5 poster is no exception, especially since its a stark change from the franchise's typical posters. Usually they highlight the cast looking moody in black, rather than being such an artistic take on the beloved slasher franchise.
In the image, we can see a highway that leads into a tunnel. One of those cars presumably carry Neve Campbell's Sidney Presott, who is returning to her home town of Woosboro. But as we can see, she's driving straight into iconic Ghostface mask, with the mouth serving as the tunnel. It's a foreboding poster, subtitled "Welcome home, Sidney."
Of course, we'll have to wait and see if/when Neve Campbell officially signs on to Scream 5 to play its protagonist. She was in talks months ago, and seemed impressed with what Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett brought to the table and how it honored the late Wes Craven. But original stars Courteney Cox and David Arquette are both set to return. What's more, In The Heights and Vida star Melissa Barrera has been announced as the first newcomer.
It's hard to imagine Scream 5 without Neve Campbell, so we'll just have to wait and see how negotiations shake out. Development and casting are also likely hindered by ongoing global health issues, which put the date of filming into question. Still, it's exciting to see that 2/3 of the original leading trio are already signed on to return, and that the story is development enough that casting can continue for new charaters.
CinemaBlend will keep you updated on all things Scream as details become public. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.