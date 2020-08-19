Celebrity Kids Always Called Look-Alikes, But Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Really Looks Like Her In New Post

Leave a Comment
It’s a common trend to hear that celebrity kids look like their famous mom or pops. However, how many of the offspring of A-listers are actually dead ringers for one of their famous parents? Not many. Regardless, when it comes to Gwyneth Paltrow and her eldest child with Chris Martin, Apple, her teenager has earned the look-alike moniker.
Gwyneth Paltrow has lately been sharing behind-the-scenes looks at her life, which is a good way to do some free publicity while also bringing a little joy to her fanbase in an otherwise wonky year. This has included some looks at herself and her daughter Apple, who is growing up fast. Suffice to say, she looks so much like her famous mother we'd be remiss not to remark on it. Take a look.
The picture also features Gwyneth Paltrow’s famous mom, Blythe Danner, who was herself a blonde back in the day. I dunno if you’ve ever seen a photo of the two of them at similar ages but it’s another situation where you’d probably need to do a double take too.
To make things a little clearer about how much mother and daughter look alike, there was also this post from the two glowing ladies which Gwyneth Paltrow shared earlier this summer.
Insofar as Apple goes, the youngster was already fairly famous, directly due to her parents choosing to name her Apple at a time when that name was particularly unique. She’s now 16 and a dancer and singer in her own right, so she may follow in the career footsteps of her mother, an actress, and her father, who fronts the band Coldplay.
Meanwhile, Gwyneth Paltrow usually does not post photos of either Apple or her other kid Moses without discussing it with them first. We know this because Paltrow accidentally threw up a photo of Apple without asking first when she was in full ski gear in 2019. It was hard to even really tell it was her except for the apple emoji in the accompanying text, but Apple then reminded her mom to ask in the comments. This started a mini controversy, with some feeling like Apple was being a little rude and others kind of seeing her point.
At the end of the day, whatever works for Apple Martin and her mother is great, though I’m glad she consented to these images, given they show how similar she and her mom at least look. Meanwhile, if you are interested in more celebrity look-alikes, look no further than Liz Hurley and her son Damian or Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava, both of whom definitely resemble their famous mothers. In Hollywood, there are plenty of good genes to go around.