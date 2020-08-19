Celebrity Kids Always Called Look-Alikes, But Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Really Looks Like Her In New Post

Meanwhile, Gwyneth Paltrow usually does not post photos of either Apple or her other kid Moses without discussing it with them first. We know this because Paltrow accidentally threw up a photo of Apple without asking first when she was in full ski gear in 2019. It was hard to even really tell it was her except for the apple emoji in the accompanying text, but Apple then reminded her mom to ask in the comments. This started a mini controversy, with some feeling like Apple was being a little rude and others kind of seeing her point.