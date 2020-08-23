6 Twilight Characters I Love Or Loathe Even More After Midnight Sun

After reading Midnight Sun, I realize that probably the most relatable aspect of Bella is that she doesn’t love herself. She views herself as ordinary and undeserving of wonder and magic, which is why we see her that way when she tells the story. Edward sees her as extraordinary and perfectly imperfect, and I love that we get to see everything positive about Bella through his perspective. We see how she’s willing to make herself uncomfortable for the convenience of others, how she loves and protects people, and how truly good she is. She lets absolutely anyone into her life, greets them with kindness, gives them the benefit of the doubt, and makes an effort to get to know everyone before forming an opinion. She doesn't ignore the negative aspects of Mike and Jessica; they don't exist to her. She sees the good in everyone because she's so wonderful herself.