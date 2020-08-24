The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Sequel Is Going Through Major Behind-The-Scenes Changes Right After Filming Begins

As mentioned earlier, this is reminiscent of what Solo: A Star Wars Story went through several years, back, with original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller exiting in the middle of production, and Ron Howard coming in to fill their shoes. In that instance though, Lord and Miller made it through approximately three-fourths of the main Solo shoot before they were fired, whereas Ryan and Andy Tohill were only around for a week on the Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel. Evidently that was enough time for Legendary to decide it wasn’t enamored with what the duo was delivering.