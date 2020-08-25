Netflix's Enola Holmes Trailer Teams Millie Bobby Brown Up With Henry Cavill's Amazing Hair

Leave a Comment
Over the past few years, Netflix has become a behemoth of original content. In addition to the TV shows that put the streaming service on the map, Netflix has also made an effort to release more original film content. One of these many projects coming down the pipeline is Harry Bradbeer's Enola Holmes, starring Stranger Things breakout star Millie Bobby Brown as the title character. The movie's first trailer just arrived, which features the a great cast, some action, and Henry Cavill's amazing hair.
Enola Holmes focuses on Sherlock Holmes' younger sister, played by Millie Bobby Brown. The young actress has already found a home on Netflix, and now that collaboration is expanding to film projects. The first trailer for Enola Holmes shows what a strong cast was assembled to bring it to life, including Helena Bonham Carter, Killing Eve's Fiona Shaw, and the Man of Steel himself Henry Cavill. Check it out below.
Well, this looks like a thoroughly delightful streaming service. Netflix subscribers have been curious to see the first footage from Enola Holmes, and the trailer did not disappoint. It looks like the title character is in for a unique adventure that will require brains, heart, and the occasional etiquette lesson. Let's break down what we're being shown here.
The first trailer for Netflix's Enola Holmes starts with the narration from Millie Bobby Brown's character, which will presumably continue throughout the course of the upcoming movie's 123 minute runtime. Enola gives the public some backstory, revealing the origin of her unique name and her loving relationship with her mother Eudoria Holmes (Helena Bonhman Carter). She learns a ton of skills in the process, which must be used when Eudoria suddenly vanishes without a trace.
Enola quickly gets to business in order to try and track down her missing matriarch, but doesn't decide to have this type of adventure alone. Instead, she's joined by her brothers Mycroft and Sherlock, played by actors Sam Claflin and Henry Cavill respectively. The latter actor's hair is particularly glorious for this movie, with waves that will no doubt look surprisingly perfect throughout the adventure.
From the moment she meets up with her brothers in Enola Holmes' trailer, it's clear that the talented title character is missing one crucial skill: how to be a lady. They admonish her appearance, calling her a "wild woman." And as a result, she runs away to continue the search for her mother. That's when the action really begins.
As Elona trains in etiquette, she meets some friends along the way. The action of the Enola Holmes trailer picks up, as Hole's iconic track "Celebrity Skin" fuels action sequences with appropriate language for Millie Bobby Brown's protagonist. She'll have to use the various skills taught by her mother to find Eudoria, with her fourth wall breaking narration helping to buoy the trailer's runtime.
Elona Holmes is set to release September 23rd on Netflix. In the meantime, check out out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.