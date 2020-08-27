DC Fans Think They Discovered The Suicide Squad’s Villain

Leave a Comment
The DC Extended Universe is an ever expanding place, and last week's DC Fandome showed just how much Warner Bros. has in store for the future. One of the many reveals from the virtual event included the first footage from James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, as well as the long awaited reveal of the cast's characters. And although much of the movie's plot remains a mystery, some eagle eyed fans think they've figured out the blockbuster's main villain.
The Suicide Squad isn't currently set to arrive in theaters until next summer, but anticipation for James Gunn's upcoming DC debut is at an all-time high. The new trailer featured some explosive action, and showed that the motley crew of villains will be in an over the top war movie. One shot from the sizzle reel of footage seems to have tipped off the fans on what antagonist the group will be battling. Namely, Justice League villain Starro the Conqueror.
Starro is the first villain that the Justice League of America faced in the comics, as as star-shaped creature that brought an entire army of alien forces. Some observant fans discovered a version of Starro in the background of a shot from The Suicide Squad's DC Fandome reel, possibly revealing the big bad of the movie in the process. You can check out a zoomed in screenshot below.
That certainly look like one of Starro's forces attached to the face of a human. The race is known for its ability to mind control, and it looks like The Suicide Squad's version of Task Force X will have to deal with mind-controlled goons throughout the course of the blockbuster's runtime. We'll just have to see if/when this is confirmed by the powers that be.
James Gunn assembled a massive cast of names for The Suicide Squad, the majority of which are playing unknown villains from DC comic lore. Task Force X is massive, and Starro's invasion and ability to mind control denizens of Earth would make this large group of characters necessary. Smart money says they won't all make it out alive, in stark contrast to the lack of significant deaths in David Ayer's 2017 film.
The Suicide Squad's story is currently a complete mystery, although the recent DC Fandome trailer definitely answered some lingering questions about James Gunn's DC blockbuster. The Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker went on record saying it's the biggest movie's he's ever helmed, which is saying a lot. The footage was colorful, explosive, and showed the strong cast at work. As a reminder, you can re-watch that clip package below.
James Gunn was given a chance to adapt any comic book property for the DCEU, specifically choosing The Suicide Squad because of his love for the source material. Rather than filling the team with iconic character we know and love, Gunn chose mostly unknowns with the exception of returning characters and King Shark.
Fans are especially excited to see the third appearance of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad. After stealing the show with David Ayer's original film, Robbie produced and starred in a spinoff Birds of Prey. It'll be interesting to see how the fan favorite character continues to change and kick ass, especially when paired with so many new characters.
The Suicide Squad is currently expected to arrive in theaters on August 6, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.