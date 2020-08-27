Reese Witherspoon Posts Rare Photo Of Daughter, And Wow They Look Similar

Leave a Comment
Reese Witherspoon has had a long and celebrated career, with Award winning projects in both TV and film. The past few years have seen her become an accomplished producer, but there was also another reason why Witherspoon's star power grew back in the day: a celebrity marriage. Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe were #goals prior to their split in 2007. The two stars are currently co-parenting their children, and it turns out that daughter Ava Phillippe looks just like her mother.
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe married back in 1999, and quickly became a well known celebrity couple. The actors had two children together, Ava and Deacon. Witherspoon recently shared a rare photo of her daughter, and they're basically twins at this point. Check it out below, courtesy of the Oscar winning actress herself.
Talk about some strong genes. Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe both have strong features, but the above image of Ava Phillippe shows how much she truly resembles her mother. We'll just have to see if any of the couple's kids end up as actors as well.
The above image comes to us from the personal Instagram page of Reese Witherspoon. Witherspoon is very active on social media, often recommending books and other lifestyle items with her whopping 23.9 million followers. This time around she peeled back the curtain on her personal life, and shared a photo of her 20 year-old daughter Ava.
As for Ava, she's got a strong social media presence of her own. Her Instagram platform currently reaches 921k followers, quickly approaching that coveted 1 million mark. But with such famous parents, it make sense that social media users might want to cue in to see what's happening with the young woman's life. Although obviously Reese's own follower account is off the charts.
Reese Witherspoon has been in the public eye for decades, but the public has definitely been noticing what a savvy business woman she is. Her production company Hello Sunshine has brought a variety of acclaimed projects to the small screen lately, including Big Little Lies, Little Fires Everywhere, and The Morning Show. Each of these shows are streaming successes, and there are still a variety of upcoming TV and film projects coming down the pipeline.
Each of those previously mentioned shows also starred Reese Witherspoon in leading roles, which shows just how much work the actress/producer works on each project. Unfortunately, she was snubbed from the acting categories for this year's Emmy Awards. But clearly there are plenty of fans who are invested in following Witherspoon's life and career. Luckily, social media is there to facilitate.
