Why John Carpenter ‘Can’t Wait’ For Halloween Kills To Arrive In Theaters

Leave a Comment
The horror genre has been in a renaissance for the past few years, as a variety of quality movies arrived in theaters to critical and box office acclaim. This includes remakes of classic franchises like 2018's Halloween. Directed by David Gordon Green, the sequel started a new timeline and broke records in the process. Two more sequels are coming starting with Halloween Kills, and John Carpenter recently explained why he's so excited for the fans to see it.
The original Halloween movie arrived back in 1978 from iconic director John Carpenter. It revolutionized slashers forever, and would kickstart a franchise that has last decades. The filmmaker/composer has been a vocal proponent of David Gordon Green's vision for his own trilogy, with Carpenter helping to write the movie's score. He recently explained why he was so excited to share Halloween Kills with the generations of fans, saying:
It is the quintessential slasher film. It is so intense. It even stuns me how incredible it is. David just did a great job. I can’t wait to have you see it.
Well, color me stoked. The extra year of waiting for Halloween Kills to arrive in theaters is going to be a long one. At least, if John Carpenter's assessment of his franchise's latest is to be believed. He's seen the upcoming movie himself, as it's already in the can and originally slatted for an October 16th.
John Carpenter's comments at Fantasia Fest are sure to delight fans who are eagerly anticipating any updates about Halloween Kills' contents. Since it was originally set to hit theaters in just a few months, the anticipation for the sequels is at a fever pitch. Unfortunately it was delayed a year until theaters are fully open and the movie is able to make some cheddar at the box office.
Moviegoers have been anxious anticipated a trailer for Halloween Kills, which has the potential to satiate the fans who won't be returning to Haddonfield this coming fall. And while it's unclear when that trailer will arrive, we were treated to a brief teaser, featuring Laurie and her family directly after the events of the last Halloween movie. You can check that out below.
Thrilling right? Everyone involved in Halloween Kills has praised its scope and size, which will seemingly greatly expand the story told in 2018's Halloween. Because while that sequel focused on Laurie's trauma and its affect on her family, Halloween Kills will show how the entire town of Haddonfield reacts to Michael Myers' return.
Jamie Lee Curtis previously teased that Halloween Kills will "unpack" the events of John Carpenter's original, and now we can see why. The various survivors from Michael's first rampage will return for the delayed sequel, featuring the return of OG Halloween actors Charles Cyphers, Kyle Richards, and Nancy Stephens.
Halloween Kills is currently set to arrive in theaters on October 15th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.