Chris Evans, Don Cheadle And More Marvel Co-Stars Honor Chadwick Boseman In Moving Posts

Last night, the world was shocked and saddened to hear that Chadwick Boseman had passed away following a private, 4-year battle with colon cancer. The 43-year-old actor was known for playing major roles like Jackie Robinson in 42 and James Brown in Get on Up. But of course, it was his role as King T’Challa a.k.a. Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that launched him into international stardom. While many stars have already shared plenty of sweet tributes to him, many of his Marvel co-stars are now speaking out and honoring their late co-star.
Former Captain America star Chris Evans, who helped to formally introduce Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther when he was first cast in the role, expressed his heartbreak over Boseman’s death. Evans praised him as being a “true original” and expressed his gratitude at having been able to be friends with him:
Another sweet tribute came from War Machine actor Don Cheadle, who expressed how he’ll miss his “birthday brother” forever:
In a lengthy Instagram post, Angela Bassett, who played Boseman’s on-screen mother, recalled a touching moment between she and her movie son, which occurred way before the two became Marvel stars. She also included a sweet behind-the-scenes photo from Black Panther:
Chadwick Boseman’s on-screen uncle, Sterling K. Brown, admitted to being at a loss for words and could only thank the late actor for his love and friendship:
Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland, paid sweet tribute to Boseman with a photo of the Black Panther star visiting a children’s hospital. With this, Holland stressed the sheer amount of joy the actor brought to others during his lifetime:
Chris Pratt also took to social media to express his condolences and stated that the “tremendous talent” will be missed:
Fellow Guardian of the Galaxy Zoe Saldana called Chadwick Boseman one of the classiest men she had ever met and stated how honored she was to have worked with him:
In a sweet Twitter post, Vision actor Paul Bettany referred to Chadwick Boseman as “brilliant, gentle and princely” and sent his condolences to Boseman’s family:
Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner referred to Boseman as in “inspiration” and someone with a big, kind heart that he’ll never forget:
Brie Larson also paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman, calling him someone who “radiated piece and power” and “stood for so much more than himself”:
Seeing celebrities and fans alike come together to pay honor Chadwick Boseman has been nothing short of incredible. And these tributes from so many of his Marvel colleagues are a true testament to not only his skills as an actor but to his character as a human being.
Chadwick Boseman’s death is especially sad when considering how much great work he still had left to do. However, we can find solace in knowing that his art and his positive actions left an indelible mark on the world that will never be forgotten.
We here at CinemaBlend extend our thoughts and deepest condolences to Chadwick Boseman’s friends, family and loved ones during this difficult time.