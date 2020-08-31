Tenet Got Off To A Solid International Start At The Box Office, And Wow

It will certainly be interesting to see how Tenet's box office fate shapes up in the coming weeks. While many films made the decision to release strictly at home, or, at the very least, to hedge their bets by opening both in theaters and at home, Tenet is the first major release to go with theaters only. There will certainly be a lot of people who are both able and willing to go to the theater to see it, but between the places where the movie is unavailable, and the fact that seats are at a premium, it's unclear just how much these things will hit the overall response.