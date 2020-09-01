How Fantastic Beast 3 May Actually Delay Johnny Depp's Court Case Against Amber Heard

Leave a Comment
Celebrity couples have a uniquely challenging experience being in the public eye. This is doubly true during public splits and divorces, especially if there's a legal battle involved. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's split has been one of those examples, with the pair of actors involved in multiple lawsuits following Heard's accusations of abuse against Depp. The actor's libel case against The Sun is awaiting its verdict, but it looks like his defamation lawsuit against Heard may actually end up delayed thanks to Fantastic Beasts 3.
Fantastic Beasts 3 was gearing up to begin filming when sets around the world were shut down amid global health concerns. During the months delay, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard appeared in court in the libel case, with both parties throwing wild allegations at the other. David Yates' magical follow up to The Crimes of Grindelwald is gearing up to continue filming across the pond, which is why Johnny Depp is requesting his defamation suit be delayed so he can film his role in the threequel.
This news comes to us from Variety and is just the latest update to come from Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's ongoing legal battle. Both actors are involved in massive franchise roles, with Depp playing the villain of the Fantastic Beasts franchise and Amber Heard's role as Mera in the DCEU. And now that Fantastic Beasts 3 is preparing to resume filming, the legal proceedings between the former couple could last even longer.
Of course, Johnny Depp's request that the defamation suit against Amber Heard still has to be approved. If not, then David Yates and the cast/crew of Fantastic Beasts 3 may be presented with scheduling challenges in order to bring Grindelwald to life. Only time will tell, but the stakes are certainly high for everyone involved.
While Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been in court for months, it wasn't related to their actual relationship. Depp was suing the publication The Sun for referring to the actor as a "wife beater", with both actors testifying and bringing forward evidence and allegations of abusive behavior. The verdict on that case is expected any day, but Depp and Heard's time in court hasn't come to an end just yet.
The accusations made against Johnny Depp and his ongoing court proceedings have put a strange cloud over the Fantastic Beasts franchise, and that'll be especially true depending on his appeals for a delay shake up. While some fans have called for Depp's removal from the property, J.K. Rowling and others have come to his defense. And it looks like he's preparing to return to set once filming officially begins.
Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently expected to arrive in theaters November 12th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.