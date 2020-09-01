As If Movie Theaters Didn't Have Enough To Deal With, Pirated New Mutants And More Movies Surface Online

Leave a Comment
The entertainment industry came to a screeching halt in the spring, as TV and film set around the world were shut down amid global health concerns. The close quarters of movie theaters was also deemed dangerous, with movies reopening recently for the first time. Theaters returned to business with new releases Unhinged, The New Mutants, and Tenet, although it turns out that those projects are already being pirated online.
This report comes to us from Variety, which revealed that poorly recorded bootlegs of new blockbusters have already began circulating around the internet. Tenet suffered this fate first, as the movie was released abroad ahead of its domestic run in theaters. The New Mutants ended up getting similar treatment, which is just the latest set back Josh Boone's X-Men spinoff has hit during its long road to release.
Christopher Nolan's movies historically make buckets of cash at the box office, with the filmmaker producing work that begs to be seen on the big screen. Tenet's trailers teased another mind blowing adventure on the big screen, with Nolan hoping it could help revitalize the movie theater industry in the process. But that plan might be interrupted if more people opt to pirate the movie via a poorly recorded bootleg.
The New Mutants is a movie that's had an unbelievably long road to theaters, including multiple delays. While many X-Men fans want to see the spinoff finally arrive in theaters, Josh Boone's horror infused blockbuster is yet another movie that is being pirated after just one weekend in theaters. Perhaps this is because people have spent so much time streaming content, and are resistant to returning to theaters.
Both Tenet and The New Mutants are projects that heavily feature visual effects and thrilling action sequences. They're both clearly meant to be seen on the big screen, with Christopher Nolan's movie also available for IMAX. Watching a hand filmed recording of both movies will definitely take something away from the overall experience.
It should be interesting to see how much money both The New Mutants and Tenet end up making, considering how limited the seating of theaters are, and how many people might not feel comfortable going back into that shared public space. And while there might be pirated version of the movies available online, the quality is sure to be sub part for such visual projects.
The New Mutants is in theaters now and Tenet opens on September 3rd. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.