The Matrix 4’s Keanu Reeves Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Praising The Sequel’s Script

Leave a Comment
Certain film and TV projects help to define a time period, and The Matrix franchise is certainly one of those. The sci-fi property pushed new ground in terms if cinematography and effects, and influenced countless future action sequences in the process. Director/writer Lana Wachowski has jacked back into the property with the upcoming Matrix 4 movie, which will also include a handful of returning faces including Keanu Reeves himself. And the Bill and Ted actor can't stop, won't stop praising the mysterious movie's script.
The Matrix 4 was in the midst of filming (including explosions and stunts) when sets around the world were shut down due to global health concerns. But production recently caught back up, with Keanu Reeves currently on location in Berlin. The 56 year-old actor is currently doing press for Bill and Ted Face the Music, where the conversation eventually turned to Reeves' return to The Matrix. While being careful with his words and not revealing anything concrete about the movie, he praised Lana Wachowski's vision, saying:
The writer and director Lana Wachowski has created a beautiful story and a beautiful script. And I’m really grateful to be here, and to be a part of this story.
How delightfully cryptic. Keanu Reeves is the star of the Matrix franchise, and clearly knows the science fiction property. So his praise and love for the upcoming fourth movie's story will definitely help get the generations of fans onboard for The Matrix 4. Especially since actors like Hugo Weaving and Laurence Fishburne won't be reprising their roles.
Keanu Reeves' comments come from his recent appearance on Radio Andy on Sirius XM. While the actor had to be careful not to actually reveal anything about the mysterious sequel, it sounds like Lana Wachowski crafted a story for The Matrix 4 that Reeves is passionate about. Although there's no indication as to what that might be, especially considering how the Matrix trilogy ended.
The war between man and machine seemingly came to an end with The Matrix Revolutions. And in the final battle, both Neo and Trinity lost their lives in the process. But with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss still set to appear in The Matrix 4, clearly Lana Wachowski has some unexpected plans in order to continue to the story. One that has thoroughly impressed Reeves.
Lana Wachowski has assembled a strong cast to bring The Matrix 4 to life, full of a mixture of returning and new faces. Joining Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are Jada Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson reprising their roles from the trilogy. The new cast includes names like Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra, Hamilton's Jonathan Groff, and Iron Fist's Jessica Henwick.
The Matrix 4 is currently expected to arrive in theaters on April 1st, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.