Channing Tatum Was Apparently More Productive In Quarantine Than Most Of Us

Although most of us are just taking it one day at a time, 2020 has proved to be a great time for creatives to get their passion projects done. (The safe ones anyway.) Baking bread has been a given, but then there’s the fact that an awesome horror movie was filmed over video chat called The Host, and Taylor Swift wrote an entire album called folklore. Channing Tatum’s quarantine has also been particularly productive too. The Step Up actor wrote a children’s book dedicated to his daughter, Everly.
The One and Only Sparkella was written during Channing Tatum’s period of isolation, and it's the first book he’s ever written. It's super random, I know, but his inspiration is especially sweet. As the actor posted on Instagram, the upcoming picture book helped him find his inner child and the “little girl” in himself. Check out the announcement below:
Channing Tatum said he’s been spending more time with his daughter recently, and out popped The One and Only Sparkella, a book dedicated to promoting self expression in young girls. He has dedicated the book to Everly, calling her “the most brilliant magical being that I have ever known” and his “greatest teacher” in his dedication. So cute! He also wrote this in its dedication (via People):
My only wish is for more time in this life to play in all of the magical realms we have created. This is also for all Dads that might have a little girl ... Wear whatever, dance however, and be as magical as you can. Because I promise they will return the love.
The One and Only Sparkella is about a girl named Ella who is teased at school for enjoying sparkly things, like her disco-ball shoes. It’s her relationship with her father that inspires Ella to live freely by the end of the children’s book illustrated by Kim Barnes. Sparkella is hitting bookshelves in May 2021.
Actors like Channing Tatum don’t always have the luxury of spending quite as much time with their children when their projects pull them in a number of directions. A bright spot of the global situation is Tatum has had time to play with Everly more, joking that he “accidentally” locked himself in his daughter’s room, creating the space for him to decide to write the family-friendly book.
Everly is also the daughter of his ex-wife Jenna Dewan, who split with the actor in 2018. Besides Tatum’s children’s book, he is also working on a musical with Scooter Braun about Lady Macbeth and gearing up to co-direct/star in his first film, Dog. Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more news about what your favorite stars are up to and other kinds of movie news.