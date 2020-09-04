Tenet’s John David Washington As Green Lantern? Here’s What Christopher Nolan Thinks

Leave a Comment
Filmmaker Christopher Nolan has a reputation due to his various critical and box office successes. His next venture onto the big screen is the spy film Tenet, which is arriving domestically this weekend in reopened theaters with safety protocols. The movie stars BlacKkKlansman actor John David Washington as the unnamed protagonist, with some fans hoping that the Golden Globe nominated actor makes his way to the DCEU as Green Lantern. And now Nolan himself has responded to this case of fan casting.
The DC Extended Universe has been on a roll over the past few years, adding iconic comic book characters to the ever-growing franchise. But despite Green Lantern being an OG member of the Justice League, Zack Snyder didn't include one on the team during his titular blockbuster. While promoting Tenet, Christopher Nolan was asked if he'd be interested in directing John David Washington in a Green Lantern movie, to which he said:
I think my DC days are over, but I think he would be an excellent choice.
Well, that was honest. Because while the Dark Knight trilogy will likely be Christopher Nolan's final time adapting a DC comic story for the big screen, he does seem to co-sign the ongoing campaign for John David Washington to play Green Lantern John Stewart. Now we just have to get Geoff Johns and the folks at DC on board.
Christopher Nolan's comments come from his conversation with Geeks Of Color ahead of Tenet's release in the states. Eventually the conversation turned to the fan casting of John David Washington as John Stewart, and the filmmaker agrees he's be a great choice. But it just won't be Nolan who brings a Green Lantern movie to life.
Since the DCEU's inception (wink wink), hardcore DC fans have been hoping to see Green Lantern join the shared universe in a significant way. And while an unnamed Lantern briefly appeared in Justice League, it looks like the developing movie Green Lantern Corps. will offer that possibility. But which Lanterns will be featured, and who will star? Fans recently edited a Tenet shot of John David Washington to transform him into John Stewart, check it out below.
John Stewart is one of the most popular Green Lantern members of all time. After debuting in the comic book, Stewart got a more loyal fanbase since he was featured in the Justice League Unlimited animated series. So when the DC Extended Universe was born, fans began hoping that the iconic hero would be making his live-action debut for the first time.
While DC fans wait for more information, they can watch John David Washington in his leading role for Tenet. Christopher Nolan's latest is one of the first new movies to hit theaters after they were closed for months. Tenet is already a critical darling, and it should be fascinating to see how the general public reacts to the time-bending blockbuster.
John David Washington's training throughout Tenet would definitely lend itself well to a comic book character like Green Lantern. The actor had to learn extremely complicated fight choreography for the movie's action sequences, which were made all the more challenging when factoring in time-reversing without visual effects.
There's been no real updates on the development of Green Lantern Corps., so it's unclear if/when that blockbuster might actually come to fruition within the DC Extended Universe. But there's definitely interest, although there are a handful of other highly anticipated movies heading to theaters first. CinemaBlend will keep you updated on all things DCEU.
Tenet is in theaters domestically now, and the next installment in the DCEU is Wonder Woman 1984 on October 2nd. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.