Suicide Squad Director David Ayer Reveals The Film’s Original Opening Scene And More

If anything, David Ayer’s new comments will only increase fans’ hopes that an “Ayer Cut” of Suicide Squad will be released at some point in the future. Many would agree that the original film was somewhat incoherent at times, so there could be a real opportunity to tell a more cohesive (and interesting) story. Ayer himself isn’t quite sure if the cut will actually become a reality, but he’s definitely indicated that he would be happy to produce it if given the opportunity.