Netflix's Love, Guaranteed Star Damon Wayans Jr. Reveals The Wild Story Behind Meeting His Own Wife

I met my wife at this random dinner in Miami. It was like me, her, a bunch of her friends, a bunch of my family. We didn’t really click that night. We talked a little bit, but they were trying to set me up with her cousin and me and her didn’t really get along either. Not in a bad way, just different kind of people. The next night I go to this party, she’s at the party. She’s like, ‘Damon, hey.’ I walk up to her to go give her a hug and she knees me in the balls. Then I backhand her in the vagina [lightly] and she laughed. I’m like, ‘Oh my god, this girl’s a psycho.’ We’ve been growing strong ever since.