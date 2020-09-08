I Just Found Out My Deepest Disney World Fear Is Actually Something That Could Happen

You’d think that because the woman was fine after getting smacked in the head on the ride in the dark that I’d actually feel a little more secure about the whole concept of not being able to see what’s about to happen to me, but no. I just have more questions. What was she hit on the head with? Was it a ride part or human negligence? What if the item had hit her in the eye? I've ridden this ride at least 15 times unscathed so this type of thing must be rare, or the ride wouldn't proceed as normal, but it's hard to be rational when you are totally in the dark while on and "enjoying" the ride itself.