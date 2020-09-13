Every Live-Action Spider-Man Costume, Ranked

5. Tobey Maguire - Black Suit (Spider-Man 3)

Part of my satisfaction with the Night Monkey outfit is due to my personal opinion that Spider-Man 3 pretty much nailed the black suit already (and is, probably, the one thing they did right, if you ask me). Call me crazy, but while it is a drastic deviation from the comics (solid color with a large, white spider emblem) and, to be frank, is just Tobey Maguire’s original costume gone black, I think the approach works perfectly for cinema and makes all the suit’s best design features really pop out. Think of it as another example of why they say almost any photo looks better in grayscale.