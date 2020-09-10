Yes, Haley Lu Richardson And Barbie Ferreira Made Up Their Own Handshake For Unpregnant

Because Unpregnant picks up with Veronica (Richardson) and Bailey (Ferreira) in high school where they’ve since grown apart, when they bust out the handshake out of nowhere on their road trip, it's a great device to show off their history together. After Bailey catches Veronica taking a pregnancy test at school and it turns out positive, Veronica, in desperation, asks her to drive her from Missouri to New Mexico to get an abortion. They’ve become estranged over the years, but the trip gives them ample time to reevaluate why the ex-besties are no longer close.