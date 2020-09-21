Dang, Halle Berry Rocks A Backless Bikini At 54 And Looks Amazing

Leave a Comment
Halle Berry has spent her fifties getting fit and strong. She did a lot of her own stuntwork in John Wick Chapter 3 and she regularly rocks outfits that even people half her age wouldn't look nearly as good in. this week, she tried her hand at a backless swimsuit while spending time social distancing at the beach.
Backless can be a risky move, but I gotta say Halle Berry pulls it off, though this may not be an outfit that she’d attempt yoga moves in, as is a regular habit of hers. Take a look at the full look below.
It’s hard to believe that Halle Berry is 54 years old this year. These days, she's also a mom of two and consistently works in Hollywood as an actress and producer. Despite her busy schedule, she makes fitness a priority and likes to share her fitness journey on social. Sometimes she even manages the best of both worlds: fitness at the beach.
Currently, Halle Berry has been training extra hard. She’s set to play an MMA fighter in in the upcoming movie Bruised, which we’ve already briefly seen a first look at. The movie will feature her playing a character who is working hard to get in shape and get back into an MMA career. Bruised is actually coming from John Wick producer Basil Iwanyk and is actually being directed by Berry, so hopefully there will a lot to look forward to there.
Suffice to say, Halle Berry has spent the last few years being in perhaps the best shape of her life. It hasn’t always been an easy road, however. She said during the making of John Wick Chapter 3 – Parabellum that there was one stunt that nearly broke her when she had to face nearly 10 guys in a circle. But she made it through injuries and grueling stuntwork and now is one of those somewhat rare actors who continues to do action into their fifties. Or as she’s put it before, she now knows how to “fuck” people “up.”
So, if she wants to spend her spare time showing off all of her hard work in swimwear, I’m all for it. We’re getting into that part of the year where it gets a little cooler now (although it’s still quite warm in Los Angeles), so we may not be getting more backless bikini looks for a while. Meanwhile, I’m sure Halle Berry still looks amazing in winter wear and we’ll be sure to keep you updated with all the fabulous looks, as well as the impending projects she has coming up.