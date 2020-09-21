Dang, Halle Berry Rocks A Backless Bikini At 54 And Looks Amazing

Suffice to say, Halle Berry has spent the last few years being in perhaps the best shape of her life. It hasn’t always been an easy road, however. She said during the making of John Wick Chapter 3 – Parabellum that there was one stunt that nearly broke her when she had to face nearly 10 guys in a circle. But she made it through injuries and grueling stuntwork and now is one of those somewhat rare actors who continues to do action into their fifties. Or as she’s put it before, she now knows how to “fuck” people “up.”