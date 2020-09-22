The Matrix 4’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Teases How The Franchise Is Changing

Leave a Comment
A variety of highly anticipated projects were shut dow in the middle of filming this March thanks to global health issues. One of these blockbusters is Lana Wachowski's The Matrix 4, which will bring together a handful of returning faces alongside a cast of newcomers. These fresh faces is recent Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who has a mysterious role in the science fiction sequel. And now the Aquaman actor has spoken to how the fourth movie will change the iconic property.
The Matrix was a game changer, debuting cutting edge cinematography and visual effects. The trilogy came to an end with The Matrix Revolutions, but Lana Wachowski has somehow crafted a new story for the upcoming fourth movie. The Matrix 4's story is a complete mystery thus far, but Yahya Abdul-Mateen II recently spoke in vague terms about how it'll change the property. As he put it,
My reaction to the script [was], ‘Wow, people are really gonna like this. I like this. People are really gonna like this.’ It’s different and it’s the same, you know, at the same time. It’s a really, really very intelligent blend of what we want and what we may not know that we want.
I don't know about you guys, but I'm ready to take the red pill. While everyone involved in The Matrix 4 has been careful not to reveal anything concrete about the upcoming movie's sequel, they've also praised Lana Wachowski's vision for the film. And according to Yahya Abdul-Mateen II it's going to feature a great mixture of the expected and unexpected in this new phase.
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's comments to Collider are sure to excite the generations of moviegoers who are ready to jack back into the Matrix. The Emmy winning Watchmen actor seems to have responded immediately to The Matrix 4's script, which sounds like high praise. What's more, he seems confident that movie's contents will surprise audiences in a satisfying way.
The secrets of The Matrix 4 are being kept under wraps, but the cast and crew have offered some vague teases about the upcoming sci-fi blockbuster. Keanu Reeves seems to be having some fun teasing his return to playing Neo, revealing there's an inspiring love story at the heart of the story. This would seemingly be about Neo and Trinity, but only time will tell.
Lana Wachowski started off filming The Matrix 4 with a bang, literally. Production in San Francisco included massive stunts and explosions. But the set was ultimately shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, taking a months-long break in the process. But filming has resumed in Berlin, with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II doing press on location.
The Matrix 4 is currently expected to arrive in theaters on April 1st 2022, after being delayed when the set was shut down. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.