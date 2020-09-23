A Totally Underrated Family Movie Is Coming To Netflix This Month And I Am Pumped

LAIKA is known for its looks and its storytelling, but unlike its other critically-acclaimed contemporary, Pixar, it does not get nearly the laud or notice. Part of the problem is that it doesn’t have the might of multiple theme parks and Disney+ at its disposal, but I digress. The good news is that ParaNorman will be streaming for the latter part of the month of October over on Netflix and it’s really worth a watch if you missed it when it was still brand new.