Mission: Impossible 7 Is Filming On Top Of A Train, And There's Video

At this point, it feels like we've seen Tom Cruise do it all. He's hung off the sides of buildings and the sides of mountains. He's fought on helicopters and jumped out of airplanes. In Mission: Impossible 7 we know Tom Cruise will be jumping off on mountains on motorcycles, and now we've learned he'll be doing some stunt work while atop a moving train because there's an actual video of Cruise and the film crew sitting on that train.

The footage has been posted to Twitter and comes from a cell phone video made by a passenger on one train as that train is rolling alongside another. The catch is that the second train doesn't only have passengers inside it, but rather on the top. We see the film crew just hanging out, apparently in between takes. And yes, we're sure that this is Mission: Impossible 7 and Tom Cruise, watch through to the end of the clip to be absolutely sure. Check it out.

Seeing Tom Cruise waving to the people taking the video, as he's just relaxing on top of a moving train, may be the most Tom Cruise thing the world has ever seen. He looks so incredibly comfortable up there like it's no big deal. Of course, when you've jumped out of perfectly good airplanes at low altitude, multiple times, for your movies, then fighting terrorists on top of a train is probably no big deal.

Director Christopher McQuarrie did post a single still image to Instagram to give fans a taste of exactly what they'd be seeing with this sequence when Mission: Impossible 7 arrives next November. In doing so he thanked Norway, the country where the movie has been filming for the past few weeks. Now the director says the production is headed to Rome.

Norway’s scale and beauty have left an indelible and defining imprint on our film and reminded us that anything is possible. On behalf of everyone working on Mission: Impossible, our sincerest thanks to The Norwegian Film Incentive, The Norwegian Railway Museum, the infinitely patient Stranda and Rauma Municipalities, our endlessly enduring Norwegian crew, along with everyone who supported our filming here. And, of course... The Mountain. Most of all, we give thanks to the warm and welcoming people of Norway. Your kindness and consideration are nothing less than an inspiration. We’ll miss you dearly and look forward to seeing you again. Tusen hjertelig takk. Buckle up, Roma. Here we come... #MI7MI8

We also know filming is planned for Venice. That's where the movie was when it was getting ready to start filming when the initial production shutdown took place

This certainly looks like Mission: Impossible 7 is going to be a lot of fun and is going to give fans all the practical action setpieces they crave. Technically, the first Mission: Impossible movie had Tom Cruise fighting on a train, but that one obviously included a lot of CGI work. You get the feeling Tom Cruise wouldn't stand for that sort of thing now. Perhaps he wanted to do a practical action scene on top of a train simply to make up for the fact that he didn't really have a chance to do that back in the first movie.

Filming on Mission: Impossible 7 will be followed immediately by Mission: Impossible 8. The two movies are being shot back-to-back and will be released a year apart. At this moment the plan is for that to happen in November of 2022 and 2023, though the way things are going that seems far from a guarantee right now.

