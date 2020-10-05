Gruesome Doctor Sleep Behind The Scene Photo Celebrates Jacob Tremblay's Birthday

Mike Flanagan's Doctor Sleepis a fantastic film end-to-end, but there is most definitely one particular scene that stands out in the memories of all who watch it: the death of the Baseball Boy. Movie fans have developed an affection Jacob Tremblay ever since his his brilliant performance in Lenny Abrahamson's Room, and watching him get torn apart in the Stephen King adaptation is effectively horrifying. What only makes it more memorable is the behind-the-scenes knowledge that the young actor filmed the sequence on his birthday – and now we have this remarkable photo to celebrate the anniversary: