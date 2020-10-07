Jurassic World: Dominion's Chris Pratt And More React To The Sequel's Delay

Leave a Comment
The Jurassic Park franchise has a special place in film history, thanks to Steven Spielberg's vision and groundbreaking affects. The dino-centric property returned to theaters thanks to the Jurassic World movies, making tons of money in the process. The currently trilogy is set to end with Colin Trevorrow's threequel Dominion, which was recently pushed back nearly a year. This news was a major bummer to the generations of fans, and now Chris Pratt and company have responded to the delay.
News of Jurassic World: Dominion's delay wasn't completely unexpected, as there was a months-long delay in filming when sets around the world were shut down. While the cast and crew is currently hard at work making the threequel into a reality, Dominion will be hitting theaters a year later than planned. A variety of collaborators on the blockbuster took to social media to respond to this news, with Chris Pratt posting:
Thirty years of Jurassic legacy culminate in one epic final film. Like the fabled monsters of 65 million years ago, this film too shall RULE THE EARTH.
Well, that sounds epic. Moviegoers are no doubt disappointed to hear about the extra wait, but it sounds like Jurassic World: Dominion will be worth the wait. Chris Pratt's Instagram post made it seems like Colin Trevorrow's highly anticipated movie will be an epic conclusion to the six-film saga. Dominion's plot is a mystery, but this type of praise is certainly exciting.
Filmmaker Colin Trevorrow is serving duel role as director and writer on Jurassic World: Dominion, so clearly he's invested in the mysterious sequel. Fans are eager to see the current and OG Jurassic Park stars unite, as the world deals with dinosaurs on the mainland. Trevorrow posted his own message when Dominion was delayed, sharing:
For the past three months, I’ve worked with an extraordinary cast and crew on a film we can’t wait to share with the world. Even though we'll have to wait a bit longer, it will all be worth it. Let’s stay healthy and take care of each other until then.
The cast and crew of Jurassic World: Dominion have been sharing photos and glimpses to the movie's set, and it seems like everyone is thrilled to be working on the threequel. Colin Trevorrow echoed this with the announcement of the movie's delay, while also hoping that moviegoers stay healthy and safe during these uncertain times.
The announcement of Jurassic World: Dominion's delay came with the debut of the movie's exciting official poster. This includes the name of the stellar cast of actors, with Laura Dern herself sharing the new image on her social media. The recent Oscar winner passed the message on, posting;
Laura Dern's return to the Jurassic franchise alongside original co-stars Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum is one of the most exciting aspects of Jurassic World: Dominion. The public has delighted in their posts from the set, which will help buoy anticipation for the project over the upcoming year. Because who doesn't want to see that trio back on the big screen?
Bryce Dallas Howard will make her third Jurassic World appearance in Dominion as protagonist Claire Dearing. She's also one of the biggest cheerleaders of the property, often sharing glimpses into the process via social media. The actress/director shared her own message to the fans following the delay announcement, saying:
Call it Jurassic World 3 or Jurassic Park 6 -- either way, HOLD ONTO YOUR BUTTS.
Colin Trevorrow and Sam Neill both previously spoke to the importance of the original trio of Jurassic Park actors in Jurassic World: Dominion. Now Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt are hyping up the movie's connection to the first trilogy of movies. It sounds like Dominion will go full Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and wrap up the entire franchise as a whole.
Luckily for hardcore Jurassic fans out there, there has been some new content to help satiate moviegoers until Jurassic World: Dominion finally hits theaters in 2022. Netflix's animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is currently streaming in its entirety. What's more, Colin Trevorrow's short film Battle at Big Rock showed what life is like now that dinosaurs and man are living together.
Jurassic World: Dominion is currently expected to hit theaters on June 10, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.