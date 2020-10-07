Is Knives Out’s Ana De Armas Hoping To Return For The Sequel?

Leave a Comment
Rian Johnson became a household name largely due to his work in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, before helming the 2019 acclaimed whodunnit Knives Out. The movie boasted an all-star cast of actors, including Ana de Armas. Knives Out was a huge box office success, earning Rian Johnson an Oscar nomination for his screenplay. A sequel is in the early stages of development, so does de Armas want to reprise her role as Marta?
Given Knives Out's critical and box office success, a sequel was quickly put into development by the studio. Rian Johnson has spoken briefly about the follow-up movie, which should follow Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc solving a different case entirely. This will include a new cast of characters, but Ana de Armas recently expressed interest in returning, saying:
I hope this is one of those surprises that 2021 will bring for me, a phone call from Rian!
And just like that, countless Knives Out fan theories are sure to begin. Because while Rian Johnson's upcoming sequel isn't expected to feature the Thrombey family, perhaps Marta could return as some sort of assistant for Benoit Blanc? It seems unlikely, but Ana de Armas' interest in further collaboration with Johnson is definitely intriguing for fans of the burgeoning franchise.
Ana de Armas shared her tease about Knives Out's sequel during an interview with Flaunt. While all eyes are on her upcoming Bond debut in No Time to Die, Rian Johnson's mystery movie remains her most iconic project to date. Marta was arguably the protagonist of the first movie, as much of the movie's plot twists were shown through her perspective.
Of course, there's no indication that Rian Johnson is bringing back any other Knives Out actors besides Daniel Craig. Instead the franchise will seemingly focus an an anthology story, each following a different case of Benoit Blanc's. And while Ana de Armas is eager to get a call from the filmmaker, her character's story was largely wrapped up in the first movie.
The first Knives Out movie followed the investigation of Christopher Plummer's Harlan Thrombey. And while Ana de Armas' Marta originally believed herself responsible, the truth exonerated her of any guilt. What's more, she inherited Harlan's fortune and mansion-- complete with his signature mug. As such, there's no real reason to bring her back; she has her family and a beautiful property to look after.
As a reminder, you can check out the ending sequence of Knives Out below.
Marta got a happy ending and "won" the game of Knives Out, amassing a fortune in the process. And while her story seems wrapped up, her final interaction with Benoit Blanc is an intriguing one. The two share a unique chemistry, and it would no doubt thrill fans to see Ana de Armas' character appear in the mysterious Knives Out sequel. Especially since the 32 year-old actress' interest.
Not much is known about Rian Johnson's Knives Out follow-up, as its currently in the development stage. The Oscar nominated filmmaker has been open about his difficulties in returning to the property, including finding an appropriate title. Star Wars fans are also eager to see what the director might do with another entry into the galaxy far, far away, this time separate from the main narrative of the Skywalker Saga.
Ana de Armas can be see in No Time to Die on April 2nd, 2021, as well as Knives Out which is streaming on Amazon. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.