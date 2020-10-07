Glenn Close Transformed Back Into Cruella De Vil From Home, And The Results Are Delightful

Leave a Comment
While the influx in Disney live-action remakes can be largely traced to the massive success of Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland, there were actually a few even before that one made $1 billion at the global box office. In 1996 Glenn Close starred as Cruella de Vil in a live-action remake of 101 Dalmatians. The movie, and more specifically her performance, was so good that the movie even got itself a sequel. Now, the grande dame of the Disney live-action remake is back, and she looks as evil as ever.
Every Halloween Bette Midler hosts a fundraiser for the New York Restoration Project, called Hocus Halloween, and while this year's event, like most everything else, will be virtual, it's not stopping the guests from dressing up. While the event doesn't happen until the end of October, Glenn Close used Instagram to give us a sneak peek at her costume. In much the same way that Bette Midler has previously dressed up as her Hocus Pocus character, Glenn Close will be bringing back Cruella de Vil. Check her out.
It's a pretty great look, and what makes it work better than anything is that this isn't Glenn Close dusting off her costume from the 101 Dalmatians set that she happened to take home. This is essentially a "homemade" costume that any of us could put together. Although, one piece of clothing actually is a piece of movie wardrobe, just from a different movie. The actress says her makeup didn't turn out great here, but she's got some time to perfect that before the actual event.
It's always fun to see a costume put together in simple ways using otherwise normal pieces of clothing and accessories. This year, that sort of thinking will probably be more useful than ever. While all of us are probably planning for a quieter Halloween than usual, if you still want to dress up for the occasion, you too can be Cruella de Vil, potentially without having to spend a lot of money.
The 101 Dalmatians remake was a pretty good movie and while the sequel maybe wasn't quite up to the same standards, at a certain point a movie that lets Glenn Close ham it up for a couple hours is really not a bad thing. She was excellent in the role and probably still one of the best casting choices to date in a Disney live-action remake.
Glenn Close posted some additional images of herself as Cruella De Vil, including a brief video, check them out below.
The fact that we won't see Cruella De Vil together with the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus in person is tragic. It's truly unfortunate what this year has stolen from us. Maybe next year Emma Stone can join them.