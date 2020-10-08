Another Hemsworth Brother Really Wants To Be The Next Wolverine

Leave a Comment
Superhero movies are the most popular genre in the film world currently, with moviegoers consistently spending money to see each new blockbuster. As such, certain actors have become synonymous with their superhero personas, like Chris Hemsworth and Thor. But it turns out that another one of the Hemsworth brothers is vying to play an iconic superhero, specifically the iconic Wolverine. And that's Westworld actor Luke Hemsworth.
The trio of Hemsworth brothers have all had successful acting careers, and Luke Hemsworth is no exception. And while we briefly saw him during a Thor: Ragnarok cameo, the 39 year-old actor recently expressed his interest in having a more meaty role within the genre. There are a few characters he's interested in, but Hemsworth specifically mentioned X-Men favorite Wolverine, saying:
I would love to. I grew up with them. I learned to draw through comic books, copying comic books since I was about 10 years old. Spawn was a big one for; I really loved Todd McFarlane's Spawn. And then Batman - I would have fought Rob Pattinson for those gauntlets. And Wolverine! I'm like, ‘Come on, just pass them on, mate. Let's give it to another Aussie.’ I'll have to grow some chest hair, but I'm ready for Wolverine.
And just like that, another name is in the mix to replace Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Given Jackman's retirement from the character and Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox, it seems like the perfect time for a new actor to play the iconic X-Man. Unfortunately, there's been no indication for if/when this might be happening.
Luke Hemsworth's comments to ScreenRant are sure to inspire more fan theories and art, while comic book fans fans wonder when mutants will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Given the Disney/Fox merger, it seems like the X-Men and Deadpool could finally join the ranks of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But the studio has been keeping its cards close to the chest.
Still, that hasn't stopped various actors names from being thrown around to replace Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Aside from Luke Hemsworth, fan casting candidates include the likes of The Boys star Antony Starr, Rocketman star Taron Egerton, and even Shia LaBeouf. Whoever lands the role will have some seriously big shoes to fill, especially considering how triumphant Jackman's swan song was in Logan.
In his comments, Luke Hemsworth mentions being an Australian, just like OG Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman. While his talents as an actor and experience with action in Westworld would qualify him for a superhero role, his heritage is the icing on the cake. Especially since Batman isn't up for grabs thanks to Robert Pattinson.
