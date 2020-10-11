Everybody’s Talking About Jamie As Trailer Drops For LGBTQ Movie Based On Musical

Leave a Comment
Back in 2011, Jenny Popplewell released a documentary about Jamie, a 16-year-old teenager who wants nothing more than to become a drag queen. That documentary led Tom MacRae to writer Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, a well-received musical also based on a true story. Now, the musical is becoming a big screen movie from 20th Century Fox bringing Jamie to life on a lot of different mediums, and now the trailer has dropped.
Jamie is unusual within the social strata at his high school. He dreams of “playing dress up” forever and making it big as a drag queen on the stage. It’s not something his classmates nor his father seem to be able to fathom, which means Jamie, a character based on the real-life Jamie Campbell and played by Max Harwood, must face challenges in his day-to-day. You can watch the music and dance-filled first look at Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, below.
Tom MacRae was back to help with the screenplay for the movie, with some help from Dan Gillespie Sells. Richard E. Grant, Lauren Patel, Sharon Horgan and Ralph Ineson also star in the movie, which has been in the works for a while.
