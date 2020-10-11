Comments

Leave a Comment

trailers

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie As Trailer Drops For LGBTQ Movie Based On Musical

Jamie in Everybody's talking about Jamie

Back in 2011, Jenny Popplewell released a documentary about Jamie, a 16-year-old teenager who wants nothing more than to become a drag queen. That documentary led Tom MacRae to writer Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, a well-received musical also based on a true story. Now, the musical is becoming a big screen movie from 20th Century Fox bringing Jamie to life on a lot of different mediums, and now the trailer has dropped.

Jamie is unusual within the social strata at his high school. He dreams of “playing dress up” forever and making it big as a drag queen on the stage. It’s not something his classmates nor his father seem to be able to fathom, which means Jamie, a character based on the real-life Jamie Campbell and played by Max Harwood, must face challenges in his day-to-day. You can watch the music and dance-filled first look at Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, below.

Tom MacRae was back to help with the screenplay for the movie, with some help from Dan Gillespie Sells. Richard E. Grant, Lauren Patel, Sharon Horgan and Ralph Ineson also star in the movie, which has been in the works for a while.

More to come...

More From This Author
    • Jessica Rawden Jessica Rawden View Profile

      Amazing Race & Top Chef superfan with a pinch of Disney fairy dust thrown in. If you’ve created a rom-com I’ve probably watched it.

Dear Evan Hansen: An Updated Cast List news 1M Dear Evan Hansen: An Updated Cast List Sarah El-Mahmoud
Rachael Leigh Cook Is Hopping From Hallmark To Netflix For Her Next Rom-Com news 2M Rachael Leigh Cook Is Hopping From Hallmark To Netflix For Her Next Rom-Com Jessica Rawden
Everybody's Talking About Jamie 2M Everybody's Talking About Jamie Sydney Skubic

Trending Movies

The Tax Collector Aug 7, 2020 The Tax Collector 6
Greenland Sep 25, 2020 Greenland Rating TBD
My Spy Jun 26, 2020 My Spy 5
The Witches Oct 23, 2020 The Witches Rating TBD
Unhinged Aug 21, 2020 Unhinged 6
Kate McKinnon Totally Broke Character On SNL Last Night And Had The Best Response TBD Kate McKinnon Totally Broke Character On SNL Last Night And Had The Best Response Rating TBD
5 Reasons Why Michael Jackson's Moonwalker Scarred Me as a Child TBD 5 Reasons Why Michael Jackson's Moonwalker Scarred Me as a Child Rating TBD
Why Joey King Wanted To Make The Lie, Despite Being Freaked Out By Horror Movies TBD Why Joey King Wanted To Make The Lie, Despite Being Freaked Out By Horror Movies Rating TBD
S.W.O.R.D.: Everything You Need To Know About The Marvel Comics Group And How It May Connect To The MCU TBD S.W.O.R.D.: Everything You Need To Know About The Marvel Comics Group And How It May Connect To The MCU Rating TBD
Sylvester Stallone Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Giving Updates On His Superhero Movie TBD Sylvester Stallone Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Giving Updates On His Superhero Movie Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information