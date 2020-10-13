Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Ryan Gosling's Gripes About Disneyland's Haunted Mansion Going Full Nightmare Before Christmas, And We're Listening

Ryan Gosling in Only God Forgives

Ryan Gosling has some thoughts about The Haunted Manion ride at Disneyland, guys, and it’s imperative you hear what he has to say. As many know, Disneyland’s The Haunted Mansion changes the theme of the ride to The Nightmare Before Christmas for the Christmas season, but Ryan Gosling isn’t having any of it, griping about the topic for a hot minute.

For some, The Nightmare Before Christmas is a favorite movie, and thus think that having it as a theme at The Haunted Manion ride is a great idea. But Ryan Gosling isn’t in that camp at all. He recently spoke with Clevver News on the subject and made it clear what he thinks of it. Check it out:

I have to say, he makes a strong point. The Haunted Mansion is meant for scares, so seeing Christmas paraphernalia might make you feel more jolly than scared for your life. The mixed messages could be off-putting for some, like Ryan Gosling, who like to be purists about their holiday seasons.

On top of that, Christmas horror movies rarely do well. With the exception of The Nightmare Before Christmas, Gremlins and perhaps Krampus, most horror Christmas movies aren’t just schlocky, they’re all kinds of bad schlocky. Few people want to be scared during Christmas, and even fewer want to think about Christmas during Halloween, so it’s a tough genre.

Oddly enough, Ryan Gosling has a deeper connection to The Haunted Mansion ride. Back in 2015, he and Guillermo Del Toro were said to be working together on a live-action Haunted Mansion movie. At the time, it was reported to be a family movie, which would have been a new genre for both of them, but evidently that iteration never got off the ground.

Howevrr, back in August, there were reports that the Haunted Mansion movie was back on track, but this time it’ll be written by The Heat writer Kate Dippold and produced by the live-action Aladdin producers Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich. It doesn’t look like Ryan Gosling is attached.

Of course, Ryan Gosling is more known for dramas and rarely ever does horror (except for maybe that Goosebumps episode). But even if he won’t end up in the Haunted Mansion movie, he has signed on for Universal’s Wolfman remake, playing the titular character. Just don’t expect him to wear a Christmas Santa hat.

Well, now that you know Ryan Gosling’s stance on mixing Halloween and Christmas, and his displeasure at The Haunted Mansion’s adopting The Nightmare Before Christmas, what’s your take on it? Should The Haunted Mansion still do The Nightmare Before Christmas theme? Let us know in the comments, and keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more movie news!

Should The Haunted Mansion still do The Nightmare Before Christmas theme?
RESULTS
Up Next

Watch Ryan Gosling's Awkward Reaction When Asked If He'd Play Batman
More From This Author
Another Disney Theme Park Ride Is Getting The Movie Treatment news 4d Another Disney Theme Park Ride Is Getting The Movie Treatment Sarah El-Mahmoud
Uh Oh, Disneyland May Have Had Yet Another Setback Towards Reopening news 5d Uh Oh, Disneyland May Have Had Yet Another Setback Towards Reopening Dirk Libbey
How Disneyland Is Opening Part Of A Theme Park To Help Fans Get Their Halloween Fix news 7d How Disneyland Is Opening Part Of A Theme Park To Help Fans Get Their Halloween Fix Dirk Libbey

Trending Movies

Let Him Go Nov 6, 2020 Let Him Go Rating TBD
The Broken Hearts Gallery Sep 11, 2020 The Broken Hearts Gallery Rating TBD
Death On The Nile Dec 18, 2020 Death On The Nile Rating TBD
A Quiet Place: Part II Mar 8, 2020 A Quiet Place: Part II Rating TBD
What About Love Feb 12, 2021 What About Love Rating TBD
Alita: Battle Angel Fans Have Big Plans Ahead Of Movie's Re-Release In Theaters TBD Alita: Battle Angel Fans Have Big Plans Ahead Of Movie's Re-Release In Theaters Rating TBD
Netflix Head Honcho Reveals How Covid Protocols On Set Are Actually Saving Money TBD Netflix Head Honcho Reveals How Covid Protocols On Set Are Actually Saving Money Rating TBD
What Star Trek's Jonathan Frakes Thinks About Quentin Tarantino Maybe Doing A Fourth Movie TBD What Star Trek's Jonathan Frakes Thinks About Quentin Tarantino Maybe Doing A Fourth Movie Rating TBD
The Batman May Have Just Confirmed A Key Plot Twist TBD The Batman May Have Just Confirmed A Key Plot Twist Rating TBD
Yellowstone's Rudy Ramos Is Returning For Season 4, But What Could It Mean For Felix? TBD Yellowstone's Rudy Ramos Is Returning For Season 4, But What Could It Mean For Felix? Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information