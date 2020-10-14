Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Disney Has A Blunt Thought About That Toy Story 4 Lawsuit

Duke Caboom in Toy Story 4

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It's no secret that Disney is a behemoth in the entertainment industry. And aside from blockbuster franchises like the MCU and Star Wars, the studio is also synonymous with its animated blockbusters. Josh Cooley's Toy Story 4 was another massively popular movie of this nature, breaking the billion dollar mark in the process. The House of Mouse is facing a lawsuit over Keanu Reeves' character Duke Caboom, and now the studio has responded to the ongoing legal situation.

The lawsuit against Toy Story 4 comes from iconic stunt man Evel Knievel’s son, Kelly Knievel. He's taken issue with Keanu Reeves' character Duke Caboom, who is billed as "Canada's greatest stuntman" in the Disney/Pixar blockbuster. Knievel is suing Disney for damages, in the form of $300 thousand believing Duke was based off his father and made a joke out of his legacy. Now the studio has issued a written response, which says:

The claims are without merit and we intend to defend against them vigorously in court.

Well, they certainly didn't mince words. It looks like Disney is going to be fighting back against Kelly Knievel and company in court, and seemingly doesn't have any intentions of giving up hundreds of thousands in the process. We'll just have to wait and see how it all shakes out when the two sides actually face off with their respective legal representation.

Disney's official response to the Toy Story 4 lawsuit comes to us from Fox Business, and proves that the House of Mouse is planning on fighting this lawsuit in court. Kelly Knievel's claims against the animated blockbuster definitely made headlines, and this should only continue as the ongoing legal battle continues. And while the fourth Toy Story movie was a critical and box office success, the controversy surrounding Keanu Reeves' Duke Caboom is a dark shadow over the movie.

Toy Story 4 is currently streaming on Disney+ alongside the rest of the franchise. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

The above quote from Disney's team comes about a month after Kelly Knievel's lawsuit regarding Toy Story 4 and his father. Evel Knievel’s son issued his own statement about the claim against the House of Mouse, and Duke Caboom's similarities to his late father. As Knievel previously put it,

Evel Knievel did not thrill millions around the world, break his bones and spill his blood just so Disney could make a bunch of money.

Shots fired. While audiences no doubt loved the similarities between Duke Caboom's over the top characterization and the legacy of Evel Knievel, the late stunt performer's family takes issue with it. And while Duke had an over the top characterization and different backstory in Toy Story 4, Kelly Knievel believes that the connection is an insult to his late father's work.

Only time will tell exactly how the Toy Story 4 lawsuit goes down, and how much money (if at all) Kelly Knievel and company end up making from the legal battle. Fans are also hoping that a fifth movie happens with Keanu Reeves' character included, although all of that remains to be seen. The fourth movie's ending saw Duke Caboom was present in Bo and Woody's new group, which was only starting to set off on their mission of finding lost toys.

CinemaBlend will keep you updated on all things Toy Story as more details become public. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.

Up Next

A Slinky Movie Is Coming, But It's Not A Toy Story Spin-Off
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

Disney Is Making Big Moves To Focus On Streaming news 2d Disney Is Making Big Moves To Focus On Streaming Eric Eisenberg
Disney And Pixar’s Soul Decision Has European Cinema Operators Sounding A Warning Siren news 2d Disney And Pixar’s Soul Decision Has European Cinema Operators Sounding A Warning Siren Mike Reyes
Hollywood Studios Made A Change To One Of Its Star Wars Addition, And Coca-Cola May Have Been Involved news 3d Hollywood Studios Made A Change To One Of Its Star Wars Addition, And Coca-Cola May Have Been Involved Erik Swann

Trending Movies

Greenland Dec 18, 2020 Greenland Rating TBD
Bill And Ted Face The Music Aug 28, 2020 Bill And Ted Face The Music 7
Morbius Mar 19, 2021 Morbius Rating TBD
Bad Trip Apr 17, 2020 Bad Trip Rating TBD
Tenet Sep 3, 2020 Tenet 10
Harry Styles’s James Bond Odds Increase, But Which Rumor Is Closer To The Truth? TBD Harry Styles’s James Bond Odds Increase, But Which Rumor Is Closer To The Truth? Rating TBD
We Finally Know More About Stargirl’s Season 2 Big Bads TBD We Finally Know More About Stargirl’s Season 2 Big Bads Rating TBD
Mom's Finally Moving Forward Without Anna Faris And More From CBS' Full Fall Schedule TBD Mom's Finally Moving Forward Without Anna Faris And More From CBS' Full Fall Schedule Rating TBD
Now, Stevie Nicks Has Joined TikTok To Slay Juice Guy’s 'Dreams' Challenge TBD Now, Stevie Nicks Has Joined TikTok To Slay Juice Guy’s 'Dreams' Challenge Rating TBD
Gal Gadot Explains Why Wonder Woman 1984’s Opening Scene Makes Her Emotional TBD Gal Gadot Explains Why Wonder Woman 1984’s Opening Scene Makes Her Emotional Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information